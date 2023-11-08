Asian Archery C’Ships: Jyothi Surekha, Parneet Kaur ensure all-Indian women’s compound final

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur ensured an all-Indian women’s compound final at the Asian archery championships in Bangkok on Wednesday.

While Jyothi got better of Chinese Taipei’s Huang I-Jou 148-145, Parneet defeated Lyan Viktoriya of Kazhakstan 147-145 in the semifinals.

India’s Abhishek Verma lost to Andrey Tyutyun of Kazhakstan 146-148 in the men’s compound semifinal and will play in the bronze medal match.

Verma will face Joo Jaehoon of South Korea.

On the other hand, the compound mixed team comprising of Aditi Swami and Priyansh beat Kazakhstan pair of Adel Zhexenbinova and Andrey Tyutyun 157-155 to enter the final, where they will face Thailand’s Kanoknapus Kaewchomphu and Lertruangsilp Nawayut.