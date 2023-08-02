MagazineBuy Print

World Archery Championships 2023: Indian archers make quarterfinal exit, fail to secure Paris Olympic team quotas

India’s next hope to make the cut from the ongoing tournament will be in the individual section that gets underway on Thursday.

Published : Aug 02, 2023 20:18 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Dhiraj Bommadevara in action. (File Photo)
Dhiraj Bommadevara in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI | THE HINDU
infoIcon

Dhiraj Bommadevara in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI | THE HINDU

Indian archers failed to secure Paris Olympics team quota places from the ongoing World Championships, making quarterfinal exits in both the men’s and women’s recurve events on Wednesday.

The tournament offers first tickets to the next year’s Olympics for the top-three finishers in team and individual events.

The men’s recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Rajat Chauhan and Tushar Shelke lost to India’s nemesis Korea 1-5 (49-55, 57-57, 53-55).

World Archery Championships 2023: Dhiraj finishes second in ranking round

The women’s recurve triumvirate of Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur lost to the Netherlands 2-6 (49-48, 52-53, 48-50, 54-57). They took the opening set to go 2-0 up, but only to lose the next three.

India’s next hope to make the cut from the ongoing tournament will be in the individual section that gets underway on Thursday.

Army man Bommadevara will be the biggest hope, having grabbed the second seeding from the qualification round of men’s individual recurve section.

India also disappointed in the recurve mixed team event, despite a favourable draw because of its fourth-place finish in the qualification.

The duo of Bommadevara and Ankita, who got a bye into the last-16, lost out to lower-ranked Italy 4-5 (35-37, 36-35, 39-37, 34-36) (16-17) in the shoot-off.

The next round of Paris Games qualifiers will be the Continental Games - for India it would be the Hangzhou Asian Games in October where mixed team champions and two individuals per gender will make the cut.

The Asian Championship in November in Bangkok and next year’s Antalya World Cup in June are the last two qualifying tournaments.

In the worst case scenario, India will still stand a chance to qualify by virtue of its top-8 of World ranking, which will be awarded as per the list updated on June 24, 2024.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
