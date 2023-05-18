Archery

Archery World Cup: India crashes out of recurve team events

The Indian trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das and Neeraj Chauhan suffered a lopsided 0-6 (54-55, 56-57, 54-59) defeat at the hands of the top-seeded Korean team of Lee Woo Seok, Kim Je Deok and Kim Woojin.

SHANGHAI 18 May, 2023 14:08 IST
FILE PHOTO: Atanu Das of India during the Men’s recurve team finals during the Hyundai Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 1 on April 23, 2023 in Antalya, Turkey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It was a familiar script for Indian archers as they were eliminated by heavyweights Korea in the quarterfinals of the men’s recurve team event in the World Cup Stage 1 here on Thursday.

The eighth-seeded Indian men’s recurve team began its campaign with a hard-fought 5-3 (57-57, 56-58, 57-56, 58-51) win over Chinese Taipei.

The women’s trio of Simranjeet Kaur, Avneet Kaur and Ankita Bhakat, which got the fourth seeding in team qualification, put up a sloppy show to make a first-round exit.

They lost out to lower-ranked Indonesia 1-5 (54-57, 57-57, 50-52) in a one-sided affair.

In the recurve team events, Indian hopes will now rest on the mixed pair duo of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Simranjeet Kaur.

By virtue of finishing fifth in qualifiers, they have got a bye into the second round (pre-quarterfinals) in the recurve mixed team draw of 32.

