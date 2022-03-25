Maharashtra, Delhi win titles in National Archery championships

Maharashtra and Delhi won the compound men and women team titles respectively in the National archery championships at the M.A. Stadium in Jammu on Friday.

Maharashtra, comprising Prathmesh Jawkar, Prathmesh Fuge, Manav Jadhav and Aditya Gadadhe, defeated Rajasthan, including Mukul Sharma, Yasjwant Saini, Shahrukh Khan and Shyam Sunder Swami, 233-229 in the men's final.

Delhi, consisting of Aishwarya Sharma, Pragati, Ruchi and Riya Dagar, beat All India Police, comprising Monali Jadhao, S. Manorama Devi, Bhagubai Ballal and Komalpreet Kaur, 227-223 for the women's gold.

The experienced Abhishek Verma topped the compound men's individual ranking round with a total of 710 points. Altogether 15 male archers breached the 700 mark.

World championships medallist V. Jyoti Surekha topped the women's chart with an aggregate of 699.

The results:

Team: Men: Final: Maharashtra bt Rajasthan 233-229; Third place: Delhi bt Uttarakhand 233-229; Women: Final: Delhi bt AIP 227-223; Third place: RSPB bt Maharashtra 226-221.

Ranking:

Individual: Men: 1. Abhishek Verma Del) 710, 2. Mohan Bhardwaj (Utk) 706, Aman Saini (Del) 706; Women: 1. V. Jyoti Surekha (PSPB) 699, 2. Avneet Kaur (Pun) 698, 3. Priya Gurjar (Raj) 692.

Team: Men: 1. Delhi 2116, 2. Services 2098, 3. Rajasthan 2093; Women: 1. Punjab 2052, 2. Maharashtra 2046, 3. Delhi 2034;

Mixed: 1. Punjab 1398, 2. Rajasthan 1395, 3. Delhi 1394.