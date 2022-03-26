National archery: Priyansh, Jyothi Surekha emerge as champions

Delhi lad Priyansh shot well under pressure to emerge as the compound men's individual champion in the National archery championships at the M. A. Stadium in Jammu on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, placed 20th in the rankings with 696, beat a formidable Prathamesh Fuge 150-149 in the semifinals and got the better of C. Srither in the final via a sensational shoot-off. Priyansh and Srither scored an identical 144. Both hit the ‘X’ in the shoot-off, but Priyansh was declared the winner as his arrow was closer to the centre.

ALSO READ - Maharashtra, Delhi win win titles in National championships

World championships medallist V. Jyothi Surekha defeated seasoned archer Trisha Deb 148-143 in the last four before getting past the young Priya Gurjar 146-143 in the final to win the women's individual gold medal.

The Delhi pair of Abhishek Verma and Aishwarya Sharma beat Maharashtra's Prathamesh Jawkar and Aditi Swami 156-154 in the mixed team title clash.