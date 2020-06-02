Jyothi Surekha recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

Government of Andhra Pradesh has recommended the name of archer V. Jyothi Surekha for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award for the year 2020.



The 24-year-old Surekha has been competing at the highest level for close to a decade and has won 33 international medals including nine gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze. Of these, seven are in World Cups, three in World championships and two each in Junior Worlds and the South Asian Games.



The Vijayawada girl was also a major contributor to Indian archery team becoming the No.1 in the world and was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2017. She also won the first-ever individual medal for India in women’s category in World championship in 2019.

The State Government has also recommended the names of hockey player E. Rajani, roller-skaters R. Arun Kumar and Rokhaiyya Farheen Shaik and Priyan Tated for Arjuna Award, kabaddi and kho kho international P. Padmaja and badminton coach P.U. Bhaskar Babu for Dronacharya Lifetime Achievement Award, Chinta Pratap Kumar (athletics) for Dhyanchand Award and Panchada Satyanarayana (roller skating) for Dronacharya Award.