MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tokyo Games bronze medallist Harvinder books spot for Paris 2024 Paralympics; India secures six spots

Earlier, four Indian compound archers had secured quota places. The mixed team of Rakesh Kumar and Sarita reached the final to qualify.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 21:31 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Harvinder Singh of Team India in action during his Men’s Individual Recurve semifinal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
Harvinder Singh of Team India in action during his Men’s Individual Recurve semifinal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Harvinder Singh of Team India in action during his Men’s Individual Recurve semifinal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Harvinder Singh and Pooja have bagged quota places in recurve men and women open categories as India has collected a total of six archery quota places so far in the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

At the World archery para championships in Pilsen, Czech Republic, on Friday, Harvinder, who got a bye, beat Georgian Giorgi Managdze 6-0 and Azerbaijan’s Jahan Musayev 6-4 before losing 1-7 to Indonesia’s Kholidin in the pre-quarterfinals. He finished ninth to qualify for the Paralympics.

ALSO READ
Parth Salunkhe becomes first Indian to win Youth World Championship in recurve category

Pooja, who received a first round bye but went down against Italy’s Veronica Florence 2-6, grabbed an opportunity as she beat Korean Jo Jang Moon 6-5 (10-7) to place fourth in the secondary tournament and book a ticket to Paris.

Earlier, four Indian compound archers had secured quota places. The mixed team of Rakesh Kumar and Sarita reached the final to qualify.

Sheetal Devi (16), who shoots with her feet, overcame three opponents before getting past top-ranked compatriot Sarita 137-133 in the semifinals and setting up a title clash with Turkey’s Oznur Cure. She also earned a quota place.

ALSO READ: Olympic medal not the right benchmark to assess coaches

Sarita scored 697 (previous 696) out of a maximum of 720 points to set three world records, including a mixed team record with Rakesh and women’s doubles record with Sheetal apart from the individual mark.

Shyam Sundar Swami, who took second place in the secondary tournament, was the other Indian to qualify for the mega event.

The qualified para-archers:
Harvinder Singh (recurve men open), Pooja (recurve women open), Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar Swami (both compound men open), Sarita and Sheetal Devi (both compound women open).

Related stories

Related Topics

Harvinder Singh /

Rakesh Kumar /

Tokyo Paralympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UFC: Marcin Tybura confident of continuing win-streak against veteran Aspinall
    Nigamanth P
  2. UTT 2023: Puneri Paltan TT edges past Dabang Delhi TTC after Manush upsets Persson
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Live Score: Wood strikes as Smith falls
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Horner on Mercedes’ cost cap comments - “Always easy to throw shade when you’re not performing”
    Reuters
  5. F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Ferrari’s Leclerc tops practice, Red Bull takes it easy
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Archery

  1. Tokyo Games bronze medallist Harvinder books spot for Paris 2024 Paralympics; India secures six spots
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Parth Salunkhe becomes first Indian to win Youth World Championship in recurve category
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. Priyansh becomes world U-21 champion in compound archery
    PTI
  4. Abhishek Verma clinches individual gold in archery World Cup Stage 3
    PTI
  5. Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian men’s recurve team wins bronze
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UFC: Marcin Tybura confident of continuing win-streak against veteran Aspinall
    Nigamanth P
  2. UTT 2023: Puneri Paltan TT edges past Dabang Delhi TTC after Manush upsets Persson
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Live Score: Wood strikes as Smith falls
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Horner on Mercedes’ cost cap comments - “Always easy to throw shade when you’re not performing”
    Reuters
  5. F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: Ferrari’s Leclerc tops practice, Red Bull takes it easy
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment