World Cup Stage 3: Indian archers make bronze playoff in recurve mixed team event

India has so far won three bronze medals -- recurve men’s team, men’s and women’s compound teams -- in stage 3 of the meet.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 23:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Representative Image: The eighth-seeded Verma will face Luccas Abreu of Brazil in the last-four clash which will follow the medal matches on Saturday.
Representative Image: The eighth-seeded Verma will face Luccas Abreu of Brazil in the last-four clash which will follow the medal matches on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Representative Image: The eighth-seeded Verma will face Luccas Abreu of Brazil in the last-four clash which will follow the medal matches on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU

Indian archers remained on course for a fourth bronze medal in the World Cup Stage 3 here on Friday.

The fourth-seeded recurve mixed team duo of Tushar Shelke, and Bhajan Kaur prevailed over France and the Netherlands by identical 6-0 margins. But they failed to continue their winning run and went down to familiar nemesis Korea 0-6 to set up a bronze medal clash with Chinese Taipei.

Anjali Devi clinches 400m gold, smashes Asian Games qualification mark in glorious return from injury

Earlier on Thursday, multiple World Cup gold medallist Abhishek Verma, who is making a comeback after missing the first two stages of the World Cup, stunned world number one and top seed Mike Schloesser 148-148 (10*-10) in a thrilling shoot-off to advance to the men’s compound individual semifinal.

The eighth-seeded Verma will face Luccas Abreu of Brazil in the last-four clash which will follow the medal matches on Saturday.

India has so far won three bronze medals -- recurve men’s team, men’s and women’s compound teams -- in stage 3 of the meet.

