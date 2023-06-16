World Cup Stage 3: Indian archers make bronze playoff in recurve mixed team event

Published : Jun 16, 2023 23:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Indian archers remained on course for a fourth bronze medal in the World Cup Stage 3 here on Friday.

The fourth-seeded recurve mixed team duo of Tushar Shelke, and Bhajan Kaur prevailed over France and the Netherlands by identical 6-0 margins. But they failed to continue their winning run and went down to familiar nemesis Korea 0-6 to set up a bronze medal clash with Chinese Taipei.

Earlier on Thursday, multiple World Cup gold medallist Abhishek Verma, who is making a comeback after missing the first two stages of the World Cup, stunned world number one and top seed Mike Schloesser 148-148 (10*-10) in a thrilling shoot-off to advance to the men’s compound individual semifinal.

The eighth-seeded Verma will face Luccas Abreu of Brazil in the last-four clash which will follow the medal matches on Saturday.

India has so far won three bronze medals -- recurve men’s team, men’s and women’s compound teams -- in stage 3 of the meet.