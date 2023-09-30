India’s Archery squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad info, team news, previous performance

The 19th Asian Games is set to take place between 23 September and 8 October in Hangzhou, China.

Archery has been an event at the Games since the 1978 edition in Thailand and is set to be tightly-contested this year.

India has won one gold, four silver and five bronze medals in archery events at the Asian Games and will be looking to add more at the event this time round.

The Indian archery squad for the 2023 Asian Games was selected based on trials held in March at Sonipat.

Former World number one Deepika Kumari missed out on qualification after finishing ninth in the women’s recurve trials. Deepika’s husband Atanu Das qualified for the Asian Games after finishing second in the men’s recurve trials.

The top four places from the men’s recurve, women’s recurve, men’s compound and women’s compound qualified directly for the Asian Games. The fifth to eighth-placed competitors will act as reserves and can be added to the squad if needed.