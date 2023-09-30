MagazineBuy Print

India’s Archery squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad info, team news, previous performance

India has won one gold, four silver and five bronze medals in archery events at the Asian Games and will be looking to add more at the event this time round.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 17:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Atanu Das of India during the Men’s recurve team finals during the Hyundai Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 1 on April 23, 2023 in Antalya, Turkey.
FILE PHOTO: Atanu Das of India during the Men’s recurve team finals during the Hyundai Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 1 on April 23, 2023 in Antalya, Turkey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Atanu Das of India during the Men’s recurve team finals during the Hyundai Archery World Cup 2023 Stage 1 on April 23, 2023 in Antalya, Turkey. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 19th Asian Games is set to take place between 23 September and 8 October in Hangzhou, China.  

Archery has been an event at the Games since the 1978 edition in Thailand and is set to be tightly-contested this year. 

India has won one gold, four silver and five bronze medals in archery events at the Asian Games and will be looking to add more at the event this time round.

The Indian archery squad for the 2023 Asian Games was selected based on trials held in March at Sonipat.

Former World number one Deepika Kumari missed out on qualification after finishing ninth in the women’s recurve trials. Deepika’s husband Atanu Das qualified for the Asian Games after finishing second in the men’s recurve trials.

The top four places from the men’s recurve, women’s recurve, men’s compound and women’s compound qualified directly for the Asian Games. The fifth to eighth-placed competitors will act as reserves and can be added to the squad if needed. 

India Archery Squad:
Men’s recurve: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke
Women’s recurve: Bhajan Kaur, Prachi Singh, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur
Men’s compound: Prathamesh Jawkar, Rajat Chauhan, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma
Women’s compound: Avneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur

2022 Asian Games /

Asian Games /

Archery /

Atanu Das /

Deepika Kumari /

Asian Games 2023

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
