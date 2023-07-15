MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2022: Dhawaskar and Sawant to represent India in beach volleyball

The duo won the Asian Games beach volleyball trials tournament held in Chennai to qualify for the Asiad in Hangzhou

Published : Jul 15, 2023 16:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Beach Volleyball event being conducted during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.
infoIcon

Rama Dhawaskar and Nitin Sawant from Goa have been selected to represent India in beach volleyball at the Asian Games to be held in September and October in Hangzhou, China.

The two players qualified for the tournament after winning the trials for the multilateral event, which was held in Chennai this week.

The ad-hoc committee of the Volleyball Federation of India announced on July 8 that the selection trials for the men’s and women’s teams would be conducted on July 12 and July 13 at Marina beach.

The trials were conducted by a selection committee appointed by the Volleyball Federation’s ad-hoc committee, including chairman Rohit Rajpal, a member of the IOA Executive Committee, and Alaknanda Ashok, Joint Secretary of the IOA.

The selection committees:

For the men’s team: S. Dakshina Moorthy (chairman), M.H. Kumara, Chander Singh, Mahamaya, Sanjay Kumar Phogat, and Lovemeet Kataria.

For the women’s team: T. Balachandran, Manoj, Sunny Joseph, Hema Kelkar, Salomi Ramu, and Subba Rao.

