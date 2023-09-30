Archery at Asian Games 2023: Full schedule; dates; timings; men’s, women’s, individual and mixed team

The 19th Asian Games is set to take place between 23 September and 8 October in Hangzhou, China.

Archery has been an event at the Games since the 1978 edition in Thailand and has been dominated by South Korea.

The competition begins on 1st October 2023 and will extend till 7th October.

India has won one gold, four silver and five bronze medals in archery events at the Asian Games to date.

Former World number one Deepika Kumari missed out on qualification but her husband Atanu Das qualified for the Asian Games after finishing second in the men’s recurve trials.

Here is the full schedule of Archery events at the 2022 Asian games: