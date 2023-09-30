Archery at Asian Games 2023: Full schedule; dates; timings; men’s, women’s, individual and mixed team

The 19th Asian Games is set to take place between 23 September and 8 October in Hangzhou, China.
Archery has been an event at the Games since the 1978 edition in Thailand and has been dominated by South Korea.
The competition begins on 1st October 2023 and will extend till 7th October.
India has won one gold, four silver and five bronze medals in archery events at the Asian Games to date.
Former World number one Deepika Kumari missed out on qualification but her husband Atanu Das qualified for the Asian Games after finishing second in the men’s recurve trials.
Asian Games 2023: Archery Schedule
1st October 2023, Sunday
Qualifications rounds:
50m Compound Archery Men and Women - 6:30 AM to 8:55 AM IST
70m Recurve Archery Women - 10:00 AM to 12:05 PM IST
70m Recurve Archery Men - 12:45 PM to 3:10 PM IST
2nd October 2023, Monday
Mixed teams Recurve and Compound Round of 16 - 6:10 AM to 6:35 AM IST
Compound Men’s and Women’s team Round of 16 - 7:10 AM to 7:40 AM IST
Recurve Men’s and Women’s team Round of 16 - 8:20 AM to 8:50 AM IST
Individual Elimination Rounds:
Compound Men and Compound Women, Round of 64, Round of 32 and Round of 16 - 11:20 PM to 12:50 PM IST
Recurve Men and Compound Women, Round of 64, Round of 32 and Round of 16 - 1:40 PM to 3:10 PM IST
3rd October 2023, Tuesday
Compound Women’s Quarterfinals - 6:10 AM to 7:30 AM IST
Compound Men’s Quarterfinals - 7:30 AM to 8:50 AM IST
Compound Women’s Semifinals - 8:50 AM to 9:30 AM IST
Compound Men’s Semifinals - 9:30 AM to 10:10 AM IST
Recurve Women’s Quarterfinals - 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM IST
Recurve Men’s Quarterfinals - 11:50 AM to 1:10 PM IST
Recurve Women’s Semifinals - 1:10 PM to 1:50 PM IST
Recurve Men’s Semifinals - 1:50 PM to 2:30 PM IST
4th October 2023, Wednesday
Compound Mixed team Quarterfinals - 6:10 AM to 7:30 AM IST
Compound Mixed team Semifinals - 7:30 AM to 8:10 AM IST
Compound Mixed team Bronze medal match - 8:10 AM to 8:30 AM IST
Compound Mixed team Gold medal match - 8:30 AM to 8:50 AM IST
Recurve Mixed team Quarterfinals - 11:30 AM to 12:50 PM IST
Recurve Mixed team Semifinals - 12:50 PM to 1:30 PM IST
Recurve Mixed team Bronze medal match - 1:30 PM to 1:50 PM IST
Recurve Mixed team Gold medal match - 1:50 PM to 2:10 PM IST
5th October 2023, Thursday
Compound Women’s Team Quarterfinals - 6:10 AM to 7:50 AM IST
Compound Women’s Team Semifinals - 7:50 AM to 8:40 AM IST
Compound Women’s Team Bronze medal match - 8:40 AM to 9:05 AM IST
Compound Women’s Team Gold medal match - 9:05 AM to 9:30 AM IST
Compound Men’s Team Quarterfinals - 11:30 AM to 1:10 PM IST
Compound Men’s Team Semifinals - 1:10 PM to 2:00 PM IST
Compound Men’s Team Bronze medal match - 2:00 PM to 2:25 PM IST
Compound Men’s Team Gold medal match - 2:25 PM to 2:50 PM IST
6th October 2023, Friday
Recurve Women’s Team Quarterfinals - 6:10 AM to 7:50 AM IST
Recurve Women’s Team Semifinals - 7:50 AM to 8:40 AM IST
Recurve Women’s Team Bronze medal match - 8:40 AM to 9:05 AM IST
Recurve Women’s Team Gold medal match - 9:05 AM to 9:30 AM IST
Recurve Men’s Team Quarterfinals - 11:30 AM to 1:10 PM IST
Recurve Men’s Team Semifinals - 1:10 PM to 2:00 PM IST
Recurve Men’s Team Bronze medal match - 2:00 PM to 2:25 PM IST
Recurve Men’s Team Gold medal match - 2:25 PM to 2:50 PM IST
7th October 2023, Saturday
Compound Women’s Bronze medal match - 6:10 AM to 6:30 AM IST
Compound Women’s Gold medal match - 6:30 AM to 6:50 AM IST
Compound Men’s Bronze medal match - 6:50 AM to 7:10 AM IST
Compound Men’s Gold medal match - 7:10 AM to 7:30 AM IST
Recurve Women’s Bronze medal match - 7:40 AM to 8:00 AM IST
Recurve Women’s Gold medal match - 8:00 AM to 8:20 AM IST
Recurve Men’s Bronze medal match - 8:20 AM to 8:40 AM IST
Recurve Men’s Gold medal match - 8:40 AM to 9:00 AM IST
