Asian Games 2023: India women’s football team loses to Thailand, exits tournament

India women’s football team was eliminated from the ongoing edition of the Asian Games after a 0-1 loss against Thailand at the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou.

Parichat Thongrong’s strike in the 50th minute of the match was enough to seal the deal for Thailand in a match that saw numerous missed chances from both the sides.

Meanwhile, the men’s team will be taking on Myanmar in yet another must-win match later today at the Xiaoshan Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou.

More to follow..