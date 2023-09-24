MagazineBuy Print

India vs Thailand women’s football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: Lineups OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 1:30pm IST

IND vs THA: Get live score, updates and highlights of the Asian Games women’s football match between India and Thailand.

Updated : Sep 24, 2023 13:03 IST

Team Sportstar

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Asian Games women’s football match between India and Thailand, happening at the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou.

  • September 24, 2023 12:49
    Starting lineups!

    India: Shreya, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Sanju, Dalima, Sangita, Anju, Grace, Indumathi, Manisha, Bala Devi

    Thailand: Tiffany Darunee, Kanjanporn, Phonphirun, Parichat, Panittha, Pluemjal, Nipawan, Pattaranan, Ploychompoo, Saowalak, Kanyanat

  • September 24, 2023 12:26
    What happened in India’s last match?

    India’s campaign in women’s football started on a disappointing note after an impressive first half as higher-ranked Chinese Taipei rallied to win 2-1 in the Asian Games on Thursday.

    Full report

    Highlights

  • September 24, 2023 12:14
    Streaming/Telecast info

    Where and when is the Asian Games women’s football match between India and Thailand happening?

    The women’s football match between India and Thailand will be played in the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou on September 21, Thursday at 1:30 pm IST.

    Where can I watch the Asian Games match between India and Thailand?

    The game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and can be live streamed on SonyLiv app/website.

