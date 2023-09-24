India vs Thailand women’s football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: Lineups OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 1:30pm IST

Key Updates
- September 24, 2023 12:49Starting lineups!
India: Shreya, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi, Sanju, Dalima, Sangita, Anju, Grace, Indumathi, Manisha, Bala Devi
Thailand: Tiffany Darunee, Kanjanporn, Phonphirun, Parichat, Panittha, Pluemjal, Nipawan, Pattaranan, Ploychompoo, Saowalak, Kanyanat
- September 24, 2023 12:26What happened in India’s last match?
India’s campaign in women’s football started on a disappointing note after an impressive first half as higher-ranked Chinese Taipei rallied to win 2-1 in the Asian Games on Thursday.
- September 24, 2023 12:14Streaming/Telecast info
Where and when is the Asian Games women’s football match between India and Thailand happening?
The women’s football match between India and Thailand will be played in the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou on September 21, Thursday at 1:30 pm IST.
Where can I watch the Asian Games match between India and Thailand?
The game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and can be live streamed on SonyLiv app/website.
