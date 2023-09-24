India vs Thailand women’s football LIVE score, Asian Games updates: Lineups OUT! Streaming info; Kick-off at 1:30pm IST

Streaming/Telecast info

Where and when is the Asian Games women’s football match between India and Thailand happening?

The women’s football match between India and Thailand will be played in the Wenzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Wenzhou on September 21, Thursday at 1:30 pm IST.

Where can I watch the Asian Games match between India and Thailand?

The game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and can be live streamed on SonyLiv app/website.