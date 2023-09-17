Asian Games 2023: Sports from 2018 edition that have been excluded from Hangzhou 2022 roster

The Asian Games 2023 is set to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.
The upcoming edition (19th) will see athletes compete across 40 sports and 61 disciplines for 481 gold medals. The previous edition of the quadrennial showpiece had an identical number of sports and disciplines, which makes Hangzhou’s the joint second-largest programme in the Games’ history.
Although the total number of events remains equal to that of the previous iteration, a few tweaks have been introduced in the Games roster by the Olympic Council of Asia.
Listed below are all the disciplines that were a part of the final programme of Jakarta-Palembang 2018 but are being excluded in Hangzhou 2022 -
Bowling
A total of 166 athletes from 18 nations competed in bowling at the 2018 Asian Games.
India too had sent a six-member squad comprising Dhruv Sarda, Shabbir Dhankot, Aakaash Ashok Kumar, Parvez Ahmed Saud, Kishan Ramachandriah, and Shoumick Datta.
South Korea topped the medal tally, winning two medals of each colour, while India could only manage a 13th finish in ‘Team of 6’. In trios, India finished 27th and 21st.
Jet ski
The event was held at the Ancol Beach in Jakarta between August 23-26. It consisted of four events, all mixed.
There were three closed-course events: runabout limited, runabout 1100 stock and ski modified. The only other event was runabout endurance open.
Thailand stood atop the standings at the end of the competition with five medals (one gold, two silver and two bronze).
Pencak Silat
The host had a field time in Pencak Silat, an Indonesian martial arts form. It won 14 out of the 16 gold medals on offer. Vietnam bagged the remaining two medals in Class F (70-75kg) and J (90-95kg) of men’s tanding.
Sambo
Although competitors from 18 nations competed in this Soviet martial arts event in 2018, there were no Indians in the fray.
Kazakhstan athletes were the most successful, returning with five medals (two gold and three bronze).
Paragliding
Yet another sport in which Indians didn’t compete, paragliding, was held at the Gunung Mas in West Java from August 20 to 29.
The host enjoyed domination here as well with six medals from as many events (two gold, one silver and three bronze).
