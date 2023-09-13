13 Odisha athletes bound for Asian Games to get Rs 10 lakh each from state government

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for 13 state athletes who will participate in the upcoming Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China.

The announcement intends to support the athletes in their training, preparation and participation in the event, to be held from September 23 to October 8.

The 13 athletes from the state are Kishore Jena in athletics, Anshika Bharati, Ritu Kaudi and Sonali swain in rowing, Anupama Swain in ju-jitsu, Neha Devi Leichondam in kayaking and canoeing, Pyari Xaxa in football, Deep Grace Ekka and Amit Rohidas in hockey, and Dumuni Marndi, Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik and Hupi Majhi in rugby.

In a statement, the Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik hoped that “the athletes will showcase their talent at the Games and this incentive will empower them to focus solely on their training and performance”.