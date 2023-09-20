MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Harmanpreet Singh, Lovlina to be India’s flag-bearers during opening ceremony

Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be India’s flag-bearers during the Hangzhou Asian Games opening ceremony on September 23.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 19:27 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
(From L-R): India men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain.
(From L-R): India men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain. | Photo Credit: PTI/ THE HINDU
infoIcon

(From L-R): India men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain. | Photo Credit: PTI/ THE HINDU

Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Olympic medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 23.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) decided on Wednesday to have joint flag-bearers for the continental showpiece.

A total of 655 Indian athletes are competing in the Asian Games this time, which is the largest contingent ever.

FOLLOW: Asian Games 2023: India stuns three-time gold medallist South Korea, tops Pool C

“We arrived at the decision after much deliberation today,” Indian contingent Chef de Mission Bhupender Singh Bajwa told  PTI.

“This time we will have two flag-bearers leading the contingent at the Asian Games -- hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain,” added Bajwa, who is also Wushu Association of India chief.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had done the honours at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Lovlina had won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 69kg category. This year, she won gold in the 75kg category at the World Women’s Boxing Championship in New Delhi.

Harmanpreet is one of the best drag-flickers in the world and was part of the team that won the historic bronze at the Tokyo Games, breaking the more than four-decade-long Indian hockey team’s medal drought in the Olympics.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023: Baskar, Matic oversee Indian Basketball teams as they gear up for Hangzhou

The Indian men’s hockey team would be aiming for a gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games to secure automatic qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Bajwa will be assisted at the Asian Games by four deputy chefs de mission as the job entails a lot of responsibility.

Bajwa is also the chairman of the Indian Olympic Association-constituted ad-hoc committee for wrestling.

