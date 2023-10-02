Asian Games 2023: India wins bronze in men’s, women’s 3000m speed skating relay race

India won bronze in the men’s and women’s 3000m speed skating relay race at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Monday.

The women’s team comprising of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasthuri Raj scored 4:34.861 to ensure a podium finish.

Chinese Taipei won gold with a time of 4:19.447, followed by South Korea, who clocked 4:21.146.

Coincidentally, the men’s 3000m speed skating relay race also had the three countries bagging the respective medals.

The Indian men’s team included Aryanpal Singh, Anandkumar, Siddhant Rahul and Vikram Rajendra, who scored 4:10.128 to place third.

Chinese Taipei clinched the top spot with 4:05.692, edging past South Korea, who finished second with 4:05.702.

