India won bronze in the men’s and women’s 3000m speed skating relay race at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Monday.
The women’s team comprising of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasthuri Raj scored 4:34.861 to ensure a podium finish.
Chinese Taipei won gold with a time of 4:19.447, followed by South Korea, who clocked 4:21.146.
FOLLOW | Asian-Games 2023 LIVE updates
Coincidentally, the men’s 3000m speed skating relay race also had the three countries bagging the respective medals.
The Indian men’s team included Aryanpal Singh, Anandkumar, Siddhant Rahul and Vikram Rajendra, who scored 4:10.128 to place third.
Chinese Taipei clinched the top spot with 4:05.692, edging past South Korea, who finished second with 4:05.702.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: India wins bronze in men’s, women’s 3000m speed skating relay race
- Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, Hangzhou 2022 medals tally: India men, women win bronze in speed skating 3000m relay; Tejaswin leads decathlon pack after two events
- Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Tejaswin finishes first in decathlon long jump; Afsal, Krishan qualify for men’s 800m final; Hangzhou 2022 streaming info
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, October 2 - LIVE - India men, women win bronze in speed skating 3000m relay, stays fourth with 55 medals
- Tejaswin Shankar: Paris Olympics might be my last as a high jumper
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE