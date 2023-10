October 02, 2023 06:20

THE DAY’S ACTION BEGINS IN HANGZHOU!

Triathlon’s mixed relay event begins in China to mark a new day of competitions at the Asiad. However, India hasn’t sent a team to participate in this event.



Also, live, is the Japan vs Bangladesh kabaddi game at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre. India does have representation in this discipline, with the women’s team set to take on Chinese Taipei later today.