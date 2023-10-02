Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, October 2 - LIVE - India currently fourth with 14 gold, 53 medals in total at Hangzhou 2022

India continues to occupy the fourth spot in medal standings with 14 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze medals. Athletes and shooters managed to grab 15 medals on Sunday and help India cross the 50-medal mark.
With more than five medal events on Monday, India will be primed to continue at the same spot on the table today as well.
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|133
|72
|39
|244
|2
|Republic of Korea
|30
|35
|60
|125
|3
|Japan
|29
|41
|42
|112
|4
|India
|13
|21
|19
|53
|5
|Uzbekistan
|11
|12
|17
|40
|6
|Thailand
|10
|6
|14
|30
|7
|Chinese Taipei
|9
|10
|14
|33
|8
|Hong Kong (China)
|6
|15
|20
|41
|9
|DPR Korea
|5
|9
|5
|19
|10
|Indonesia
|4
|3
|11
|18
Table last updated on October 2 at 6:15AM IST.
