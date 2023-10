Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on October 2, all winners list

India continues to occupy the fourth spot in medal standings with 13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Athletes and shooters managed to grab 15 medals on Sunday and help India cross the 50-medal mark.

India added a bronze medal to its tally as the women’s speed skating team of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj finished third in 3000m relay race. Shortly after, the men’s team of Aryanpal Ghuman, Anand Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale bagged a bronze medal as well.

Later in the day, Indian pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee lost a seven-game thriller against Republic of North Korea’s Cha Suyong and Pak Sugyong in the women’s doubles semifinal to clinch bronze.

In athletics, Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba won silver and bronze medals at the women’s 300m Steeplechase, while Ancy Sojan recorded her personal best to win women’s long jump silver, the 4x400m mixed relay team got its medal upgraded to silver due to Sri Lanka’s lane infringement.

As of October 2, India has won 60 medals, comprising of 13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze.