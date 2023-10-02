Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Men’s high jump underway, Tejaswin in action in decathlon long jump; Hangzhou 2022 streaming info

- October 02, 2023 07:07Men’s high jump qualification
Group A - Sandesh falters at 2.15, fails to clear it on his first try
Group B -
- October 02, 2023 07:06Men’s decathlon - long jump
Tejaswin is all set to take part in the next decathlon event. He will jump after Thailand’s Suttisak of Thailand and Japan’s Taue
Superb start from Tejaswin as he registers a 7.37m jump, 17cm off the safe mark!
- October 02, 2023 06:55Men’s high jump qualification
Group A - Sandesh clears a 2.10 jump. Touch and go for the Indian as he brushes past the pole
Group B - Sarvesh clears 2.10 as well. He’s tied first with three other athletes
- October 02, 2023 06:40Up next - Men’s high jump qualification
India’s Sarvesh Kushare and Sandesh Jesse will be in action
First attempts:
Group A - Sandesh attempts a 2.00m jump and he does it without struggle. Tops the leaderboard alongside Korea’s Choi Jinwoo as of now
Group B - Sarvesh gets an identical result, registers a 2.00 jump
Qualification Rules: Qualifying performance 2.26 or at least 12 best performers advance to the Final
- October 02, 2023 06:29Decathlon - men’s 100m - Tejaswin fourth
The athletes have lined up at the track. Tejaswin starts on lane eight and will be in action very soon
Japan’s Yuma Maruyama finishes first with 10.96s on the clock and understandably so, considering he’s the highest ranked athlete in contention (World rank 38 in decathlon)
Tejaswin finishes FOURTH as he clocked 11.12s. He collects 834 points. Yuma meanwhile has 870 points towards his name
- October 02, 2023 06:28Athletics schedule, October 2 - First session
• Tejaswin Shanker – M Decathlon 100m - 06:30 IST
• Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Jesse Sandesh - M High Jump Qualifying A & B- 06:40 IST
• Tejaswin Shanker – M Decathlon Long Jump – 07:00 IST
• Krishan Kumar, Muhammed Afsal - M 800m Round 1 – 07:17 IST
• Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha - M 400m Hurdles Round 1 – 07:45 IST
• Tejaswin Shanker – M Decathlon Shot Put - 08:05 IST
• Vithya Ramaraj , Sinchal Kaveramma - W 400m Hurdles Round 1 - 8:10 IST
- October 02, 2023 06:06What’s all the fuss with Yarraji’s silver?
India’s Jyothi Yarraji clinched silver in women’s 100m hurdles. But that came under a very dramatic circumstance. Here’s a story from our correspondent Uthra Ganesan, who witnessed the performance from ground zero:
Jyothi Yarraji Asian Games medal controversy: False start drama in Hangzhou explained
Jyothi Yarraji won a silver medal after drama in the women’s 100m hurdles race at the Asian Games. A Chinese runner made a false start but was allowed to continue. Yarraji won bronze originally but her medal was upgraded to silver upon review. Here’s why.
- October 02, 2023 05:56Up close with Tejaswin
Ahead of the multi-day decathlon event, Sportstar managed to get hold of Tejaswin Shankar for an interaction where he spoke about his journey so far and his own growth, both as a person and an athlete. Click the link below to read the full story by our correspondent Uthra Ganesan:
- October 02, 2023 05:28Streaming/telecast information
The 19th edition of the Asian Games will be telecast live across the Sony Sports Network and can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website
