Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary wins silver medal in women’s 3000m steeplechase; Priti wins bronze

Parul Chaudhary won silver medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.

Published : Oct 02, 2023 17:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Parul Chaudhary.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Parul Chaudhary. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Parul Chaudhary. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu

Parul Chaudhary won silver medal in the women’s 3000m steeplechase while Priti finished third to win bronze at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.

Parul finished second with a timing of 9:27.63s. Reigning world champion, Winfred Yavi of Bahrain, successfullu defender her gold medal in 9:18.28s, a new Games Record.

Priti, with a new personal best of 9:43.32s, managed to beat Bahrain’s Tigest Getent Mekonen (9:43.71s) on the line for the final place on the podium.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Parul Chaudhary /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games

