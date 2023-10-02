MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: India’s bronze medal in 4x400m mixed relay upgraded to silver, Sri Lanka disqualified

The quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, R. Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan had clocked 3:14.34s, while Sri Lanka had taken silver with 3:14.25s. Bahrain won gold with 3:14.02s.

Published : Oct 02, 2023 18:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi (Left).
FILE PHOTO: India’s Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi (Left). | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi (Left). | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Monday was later upgraded to silver after Sri Lanka’s disqualification for lane infrigement.

The quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, R. Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan had clocked 3:14.34s, while Sri Lanka had taken silver with 3:14.25s. Bahrain won gold with 3:14.02s.

However, Sri Lanka was later disqualified for violation of rule TR 17.3.1 which refers to lane infringement. Kazakhstan, who finished fourth with 3:24.85s, took the bronze.

India has won 60 medals at the ongoing Asian Games - 13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Maziya LIVE score, AFC Cup 2023-24: Lineups out; MB v MAZ updates; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India’s bronze medal in 4x400m mixed relay upgraded to silver, Sri Lanka disqualified
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 warm-up: SA 2/1 in 1 over - Boult strikes in first over
    Team Sportstar
  4. Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Ancy Sojan wins long jump silver; 4x400m mixed relay bronze upgraded to silver after Sri Lanka disqualified; Parul, Priti bag silver, bronze in steeplechase
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, October 2 - LIVE - Parul, Priti win silver, bronze in women’s 3000m SC; Ancy wins long jump silver; India wins mixed 4x400m relay silver; Ayhika-Sutirtha pair wins TT bronze; India with 60 medals, 13 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: India’s bronze medal in 4x400m mixed relay upgraded to silver, Sri Lanka disqualified
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Ancy Sojan wins silver in women’s long jump
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Autographs, a playful net session and a spectator’s hat for Indian cricket team ahead of Nepal quarterfinal
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary wins silver medal in women’s 3000m steeplechase; Priti wins bronze
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: What is the difference between Soft Tennis and Lawn Tennis?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan vs Maziya LIVE score, AFC Cup 2023-24: Lineups out; MB v MAZ updates; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: India’s bronze medal in 4x400m mixed relay upgraded to silver, Sri Lanka disqualified
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 warm-up: SA 2/1 in 1 over - Boult strikes in first over
    Team Sportstar
  4. Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Ancy Sojan wins long jump silver; 4x400m mixed relay bronze upgraded to silver after Sri Lanka disqualified; Parul, Priti bag silver, bronze in steeplechase
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, October 2 - LIVE - Parul, Priti win silver, bronze in women’s 3000m SC; Ancy wins long jump silver; India wins mixed 4x400m relay silver; Ayhika-Sutirtha pair wins TT bronze; India with 60 medals, 13 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment