Asian Games 2023: India’s bronze medal in 4x400m mixed relay upgraded to silver, Sri Lanka disqualified

India’s bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Monday was later upgraded to silver after Sri Lanka’s disqualification for lane infrigement.

The quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, R. Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan had clocked 3:14.34s, while Sri Lanka had taken silver with 3:14.25s. Bahrain won gold with 3:14.02s.

However, Sri Lanka was later disqualified for violation of rule TR 17.3.1 which refers to lane infringement. Kazakhstan, who finished fourth with 3:24.85s, took the bronze.

India has won 60 medals at the ongoing Asian Games - 13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze.

