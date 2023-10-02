India’s bronze medal in the 4x400m mixed relay event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Monday was later upgraded to silver after Sri Lanka’s disqualification for lane infrigement.
The quartet of Muhammed Ajmal, R. Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan had clocked 3:14.34s, while Sri Lanka had taken silver with 3:14.25s. Bahrain won gold with 3:14.02s.
However, Sri Lanka was later disqualified for violation of rule TR 17.3.1 which refers to lane infringement. Kazakhstan, who finished fourth with 3:24.85s, took the bronze.
India has won 60 medals at the ongoing Asian Games - 13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze.
More to follow...
Latest on Sportstar
- Mohun Bagan vs Maziya LIVE score, AFC Cup 2023-24: Lineups out; MB v MAZ updates; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST; Streaming info
- Asian Games 2023: India’s bronze medal in 4x400m mixed relay upgraded to silver, Sri Lanka disqualified
- New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 warm-up: SA 2/1 in 1 over - Boult strikes in first over
- Athletics LIVE updates, Asian Games 2023: Ancy Sojan wins long jump silver; 4x400m mixed relay bronze upgraded to silver after Sri Lanka disqualified; Parul, Priti bag silver, bronze in steeplechase
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, October 2 - LIVE - Parul, Priti win silver, bronze in women’s 3000m SC; Ancy wins long jump silver; India wins mixed 4x400m relay silver; Ayhika-Sutirtha pair wins TT bronze; India with 60 medals, 13 golds
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE