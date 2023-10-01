It was medals gallore for India at the Hangzhou Olympics Sports Arena on Sunday as the nation added nine to its overall tally.

The day started with Avinash Sable winning the gold medal in 3000m Steeplechase with an Asian Games record. Tajindarpal Singh Toor got the second gold in shot put as he defended his title with a throw of 20.36 metres.

Among the silver medallists on the day were Murali Sreeshankar in men’s long jump, Harmilan Bains in women’s 1500 metres and Ajay Kumar Saroj in the men’s 1500 metres.

Jyothi Yarraji also won a silver after drama in the women’s 100m hurdles race. A China racer made a false start but was allowed to continue. The Indian won a bronze originally but upon a review the China athlete was disqualified.

The 2018 Asian Games champion, Jinson Johnson, also medalled on Sunday, winning a bronze in men’s 1500 metres.

Here is the full list of athletes who won medals on October 1:

Avinash Sable - Gold, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Tajindarpal Singh Toor - Gold, Men’s Shot Put

Harmilan Bains - Silver, Women’s 1500 metres

Ajay Kumar Saroj - Silver, Men’s 1500 metres

Jyothi Yarraji - Silver, Women’s 100m hurdles

Murali Sreeshankar - Silver, Men’s Long Jump

Nandini Agasara - Bronze, Women’s Heptathlon

Jinson Johnson - Bronze, Men’s 1500 metres

Seena Punia - Bronze, Women’s Discus Throw

India’s tally stood at just three at the start of the day with the medals coming from Kartik Kumar and Gulveer Singh in men’s 10000m and Kiran Baliyan in the women’s shot put.