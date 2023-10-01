  • Avinash Sable - Gold, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
  • Tajindarpal Singh Toor - Gold, Men’s Shot Put
  • Harmilan Bains - Silver, Women’s 1500 metres
  • Ajay Kumar Saroj - Silver, Men’s 1500 metres
  • Jyothi Yarraji - Silver, Women’s 100m hurdles
  • Murali Sreeshankar - Silver, Men’s Long Jump
  • Nandini Agasara - Bronze, Women’s Heptathlon
  • Jinson Johnson - Bronze, Men’s 1500 metres
  • Seena Punia - Bronze, Women’s Discus Throw