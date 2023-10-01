Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen settles for bronze, loses in 50kg semifinal

India’s Nikhat Zareen lost in the semifinal of the women’s 50kg final against Thailand’s Raksat Chuthamat at the Asian Games on Sunday and settled for a bronze medal.

The win assured the Indian of atleast a silver medal at the Hanghzou Games. Nikhat made the first inroads and took the first round by points, although by a split 3-2 decision.

The Thai boxer pulled back in the second round with judges again giving a split verdict which reduced her gap to the world champion.

Nikhat started the third and final round with a flurry of punches on her opponent. But Rakshat held her defence and advanced to the final via a split verdict.

MORE TO FOLLOW