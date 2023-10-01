Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen settles for bronze, loses in 50kg semifinal

India’s Nikhat Zareen lost in the semifinal of the women’s 50kg final against Thailand’s Raksat Chuthamat at the Asian Games on Sunday and settled for a bronze medal.
The win assured the Indian of atleast a silver medal at the Hanghzou Games. Nikhat made the first inroads and took the first round by points, although by a split 3-2 decision.
The Thai boxer pulled back in the second round with judges again giving a split verdict which reduced her gap to the world champion.
Nikhat started the third and final round with a flurry of punches on her opponent. But Rakshat held her defence and advanced to the final via a split verdict.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Latest on Sportstar
- Eredivisie: RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax called off halted after goalkeeper Vaessen knocked unconscious
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - Avinash Sable wins gold in 3000m SC; Men’s shooting trap team bags gold too; India 4th with 12 gold, 44 medals
- India vs China Badminton LIVE Score men’s team final, Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win to give India 2-0 lead in tie; Hangzhou updates
- Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable wins gold in men’s 3000m steeplechase
- Athletics at Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, Hangzhou 2022: Avinash Sable clinches 3000m Steeplechase gold
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE