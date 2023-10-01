MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen settles for bronze, loses in 50kg semifinal

The Indian lost the semifinal bout by a 3-2 split verdict and and settled for a bronze medal.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 16:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nikhat Zareen in action during the Asian Games 2023.
Nikhat Zareen in action during the Asian Games 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
India’s Nikhat Zareen lost in the semifinal of the women’s 50kg final against Thailand’s Raksat Chuthamat at the Asian Games on Sunday and settled for a bronze medal.

The win assured the Indian of atleast a silver medal at the Hanghzou Games. Nikhat made the first inroads and took the first round by points, although by a split 3-2 decision.

The Thai boxer pulled back in the second round with judges again giving a split verdict which reduced her gap to the world champion.

Nikhat started the third and final round with a flurry of punches on her opponent. But Rakshat held her defence and advanced to the final via a split verdict.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2022 /

Asian Games 2023

