Asian Games 2023: Seema Punia wins discus bronze in Hangzhou

Seema Punia won her third Asian Games discus throw medal at the Hangzhou Games on Sunday, winning bronze with a 58.62m throw.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 18:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Seema Punia of Team India
Seema Punia of Team India | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Seema Punia of Team India | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Seema Punia won bronze in the women’s discus at the Hangzhou Asian Games in Sunday.

Her 58.62m throw, a season’s best for the Haryanvi athlete, won her bronze with China’s Feng Bin (67.93m) and Jiang Zhichao (61.04m) taking gold and silver respectively.

The 40-year-old is a two-time Asian Games medallist who won gold at the Incheon Games in 2014 and bronze in the Jakarta edition in 2018. Punia also has four Commonwealth Games medals to her name.

(More to follow)

Asian Games /

Seema Punia

