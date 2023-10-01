MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 1500m; Ajay Kumar, Jinson Johnson take silver and bronze in men’s 1500m

India’s Harmilan Bains won silver in the women’s 1500m while Ajay Kumar and Jinson Johnson took silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 1500m at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 18:03 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Harmilan Bains
India’s Harmilan Bains | Photo Credit: x/Athletics Federation of India
infoIcon

India’s Harmilan Bains | Photo Credit: x/Athletics Federation of India

India’s Harmilan Bains won silver in the women’s 1500m while Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson took silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 1500m at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Bains finished the race with a timing of 4:12.74s, while Saroj managed 3:38.94 and Johnson registered 3:39.74 in their event.

Athletics runs in Harmilan’s family. Her father Amandeep Bains is a South Asian Games medallist in 1500m, and mother Madhuri Saxena is a 2002 Asian Games silver medallist in 800m.

Jinson tops up 2018 gold with bronze

The national record holder in men’s 800m and 1500m, Jinson won a silver in the shorter distance and a gold in the longer one at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games to mark his stature as one of the best Indian athletes of the generation.

A calf injury and an Achilles tendon rupture in 2019 took the wind out of his sails and then came the pandemic.

“I started 2020 with the Olympics in mind and then COVID-19 happened and just like that, two years went by. For middle-distance races, you need constant exposure, which was not possible during that period. To make it worse, I caught COVID-19, with really severe symptoms - breathing issues, back pain, headache... the whole lot.”

The tendon injury also meant Jinson had to give up the 800m, an event in which he broke Sriram Singh’s 42-year-old record in 2018, which was the longest-standing in Indian athletics then.

The other landmark timing of Jinson’s career came in 2019, when he broke his own 1500m record, shaving nearly 2.5 seconds off the previous mark, during the ISTAF Berlin event.

To put it into perspective, Jinson’s national-record-shattering mark of 3:35:24 is almost three seconds quicker than the Asian-leading mark of the 2023 season.

(More to follow)

Related Topics

Harmilan Bains /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; KBFC v JFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian shooters script history at Asian Games 2023, end campaign with 22 medals: Full list of medallists in shooting
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 1500m; Ajay Kumar, Jinson Johnson take silver and bronze in men’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE, October 1 - Avinash Sable, Tajindarpal Singh Toor win gold; Men’s shooting trap team bags gold too; India 4th with 13 gold, 51 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Murali Sreeshankar wins long jump silver
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: Murali Sreeshankar wins long jump silver
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 1500m; Ajay Kumar, Jinson Johnson take silver and bronze in men’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian shooters script history at Asian Games 2023, end campaign with 22 medals: Full list of medallists in shooting
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable wins gold in men’s 3000m steeplechase; breaks Games record
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen settles for bronze, loses in 50kg semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; KBFC v JFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian shooters script history at Asian Games 2023, end campaign with 22 medals: Full list of medallists in shooting
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 1500m; Ajay Kumar, Jinson Johnson take silver and bronze in men’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE, October 1 - Avinash Sable, Tajindarpal Singh Toor win gold; Men’s shooting trap team bags gold too; India 4th with 13 gold, 51 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Murali Sreeshankar wins long jump silver
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment