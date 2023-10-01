Asian Games: Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 1500m; Ajay Kumar, Jinson Johnson take silver and bronze in men’s 1500m

India’s Harmilan Bains won silver in the women’s 1500m while Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson took silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 1500m at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

Bains finished the race with a timing of 4:12.74s, while Saroj managed 3:38.94 and Johnson registered 3:39.74 in their event.

Athletics runs in Harmilan’s family. Her father Amandeep Bains is a South Asian Games medallist in 1500m, and mother Madhuri Saxena is a 2002 Asian Games silver medallist in 800m.

Jinson tops up 2018 gold with bronze

The national record holder in men’s 800m and 1500m, Jinson won a silver in the shorter distance and a gold in the longer one at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games to mark his stature as one of the best Indian athletes of the generation.

A calf injury and an Achilles tendon rupture in 2019 took the wind out of his sails and then came the pandemic.

“I started 2020 with the Olympics in mind and then COVID-19 happened and just like that, two years went by. For middle-distance races, you need constant exposure, which was not possible during that period. To make it worse, I caught COVID-19, with really severe symptoms - breathing issues, back pain, headache... the whole lot.”

The tendon injury also meant Jinson had to give up the 800m, an event in which he broke Sriram Singh’s 42-year-old record in 2018, which was the longest-standing in Indian athletics then.

The other landmark timing of Jinson’s career came in 2019, when he broke his own 1500m record, shaving nearly 2.5 seconds off the previous mark, during the ISTAF Berlin event.

To put it into perspective, Jinson’s national-record-shattering mark of 3:35:24 is almost three seconds quicker than the Asian-leading mark of the 2023 season.

(More to follow)