Stalin announces development of new cricket stadium in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin revealed plans for a cutting-edge cricket stadium to be constructed in Coimbatore.

“We will take efforts to establish a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Coimbatore, with the active participation of the sports loving people of Coimbatore. As highlighted by our Minister @TRBRajaa this stadium aims to be Tamil Nadu’s second international-standard cricket venue after Chennai’s iconic MAC stadium. Our government and Sports Minister @Udhaystalin are committed to nurturing talent and enhancing sports infrastructure in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin wrote on social media.

Defending champions Lyca Kovai Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies will kickstart the eighth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League on July 5 in Salem. As in the previous two years, the TNPL will follow a caravan format, with the first leg to be held in Salem (July 5-11), followed by Coimbatore (July 13-18), Tirunelveli (July 20-24) and Dindigul (July 26-28).

Dindigul will also host the first two playoff games (Qualifier-1 and Eliminator on July 30 and 31, respectively), while Chennai will host Qualifier-2 on August 2 and the final on August 4.

The league stages will have seven double-headers, with the afternoon matches starting at 3.15 p.m. and all the evening matches starting at 7.15 p.m. DRS will be available for all matches, and the Playoff games will have reserve days.