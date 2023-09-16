Asian Games 2023: Akash Deep replaces Shivam Mavi in India’s cricket squad; Vastrakar added to women’s team

Bengal seamer Akash Deep was added to India’s men’s cricket squad for the upcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China.

The BCCI on Saturday announced Akash’s inclusion at the expense of Shivam Mavi, who has been ruled out of the tournament. “Mavi is suffering from a back injury and is ruled out of the tournament. The men’s cricket competition will take place from 28th September to 8th October in a T20 format.,” the BCCI stated.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Selection Committee also named Pooja Vastrakar, who was earlier a part of the standbys, as replacement for Anjali Sarvani in the women’s squad.

The left-arm pacer Sarvani suffered a knee injury and has been ruled out of the event. The women’s cricket competition will take place from September 19 to 28 in the T20 format.

India (Senior Men) squad for 19 th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

India (Senior Women) squad for 19 th Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Pooja Vastrakar.

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque.