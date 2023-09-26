Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 26 and winners list

India’s equestrian dressage team won gold after 41 years at the Asian Games on Tuesday.
This was India’s 14th medal at the games, which puts them behind Hong Kong in the medal’s tally.
Earlier, India won its 12th medal when the 17-year-old Neha Thakur confirmed the second position to win a silver in the Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 event in Sailing.
India then confirmed its 13th medal and second in sailing after Eabad Ali won the bronze medal in the Men’s Windsurfer RS - X.
As of September 26, India has won 14 medals - three gold, four silver and seven bronze.
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|Cricket
|Women's Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage Team
|Gold
|Rowing
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Eight
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Four
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Pair
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Quadruple Sculls
|Bronze
|Sailing
|Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4
|Silver
|Sailing
|Men’s Windsurfer RS - X.
|Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
|Shooting
|25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men
|Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women
|Ramita - Bronze
