MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 26 and winners list

Asian Games 2023: As of September 26, India has won 14 medals comprising three gold, four silver and seven bronze.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 19:56 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian equestrian dressage team that won Asian Games gold.
Indian equestrian dressage team that won Asian Games gold. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Indian equestrian dressage team that won Asian Games gold. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India’s equestrian dressage team won gold after 41 years at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

This was India’s 14th medal at the games, which puts them behind Hong Kong in the medal’s tally.

FOLLOW | Asian Games, September 26 Live Updates

Earlier, India won its 12th medal when the 17-year-old Neha Thakur confirmed the second position to win a silver in the Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 event in Sailing.

India then confirmed its 13th medal and second in sailing after Eabad Ali won the bronze medal in the Men’s Windsurfer RS - X.

As of September 26, India has won 14 medals - three gold, four silver and seven bronze.

Sport Event Medal
Cricket Women's Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Team Gold
Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Silver
Rowing Men's Eight Silver
Rowing Men's Four Bronze
Rowing Men's Pair Bronze
Rowing Men's Quadruple Sculls Bronze
Sailing Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 Silver
Sailing Men’s Windsurfer RS - X. Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Men Gold
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Ramita - Bronze

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022 /

shooting /

Rowing

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: With packed arena and high ticket prices, Esports a hit in Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 26 and winners list
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Ireland HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: Scorecard, commentary, streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top 10 highest ODI team scores: England leads list with 498/4
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Sickness-hit India squad eyes series sweep over Australia
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 26 and winners list
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: With packed arena and high ticket prices, Esports a hit in Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
  3. South Korea’s Kwon writes apology letter after smashing tennis racquet in Asian Games meltdown
    AFP
  4. Asian Games 2023: India’s Divyansh shaken after missing shooting bronze, teammate Ramita counts on positives
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 9
    Ramesh Natarajan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: With packed arena and high ticket prices, Esports a hit in Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 26 and winners list
    Team Sportstar
  3. England vs Ireland HIGHLIGHTS, 3rd ODI: Scorecard, commentary, streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top 10 highest ODI team scores: England leads list with 498/4
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Sickness-hit India squad eyes series sweep over Australia
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment