India’s Sift Kaur Samra broke the World Record and won gold in the women’s 50m rifle 3 Positions event at the Asian Games on Wednesday.
Ashi Chouksey also bagged a bronze in the event to bring India’s shooting medal to eight.
The 22nd medal and 11th in shooting came from Anant Naruka who finished second in the men’s shotgun skeet final to get his second medal of the day.
FOLLOW | Asian Games, September 27 Live Updates
As of September 27, India has won 22 medals - five gold, seven silver and 10 bronze.
|Sport
|Event
|Medal
|Cricket
|Women's Team
|Gold
|Equestrian
|Dressage Team
|Gold
|Rowing
|Lightweight Men's Double Sculls
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Eight
|Silver
|Rowing
|Men's Four
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Pair
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men's Quadruple Sculls
|Bronze
|Sailing
|Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4
|Silver
|Sailing
|Men's Dinghy ILCA 7
|Bronze
|Sailing
|Men’s Windsurfer RS - X.
|Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Men
|Gold
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Team Women
|Gold
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
|Sift Kaur Samra- Gold
|Shooting
|Skeet Men
|Anant Jeet Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|25m Pistol Women
|Esha Singh- Silver
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women
|Silver
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Men
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
|Shooting
|25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men
|Bronze
|Shooting
|10m Air Rifle Women
|Ramita - Bronze
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 27 and winners list
- IND vs AUS live score 3rd ODI: India 115/1; Kohli ups the scoring rate in 353 chase
- Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC LIVE, ISL 2023-24: Lineups out; MBSG v BFC updates; Kick-off at 8 PM IST
- MotoGP slates record 22 races for 2024, Indian Grand Prix on September 22
- AJA vs Feyenoord: Ajax misery deepens with 4-0 loss in rescheduled ‘Klassieker’
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE