Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 27 and winners list

Asian Games 2023: As of September 27, India has won 22 medals comprising five gold, seven silver and 10 bronze.

Published : Sep 27, 2023 19:17 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Hangzhou: Gold medallist Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra and bronze medallist compatriot Ashi Chouksey pose for photos during the presentation ceremony of the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 19th Asian Games.
Hangzhou: Gold medallist Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra and bronze medallist compatriot Ashi Chouksey pose for photos during the presentation ceremony of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Hangzhou: Gold medallist Indian shooter Sift Kaur Samra and bronze medallist compatriot Ashi Chouksey pose for photos during the presentation ceremony of the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Sift Kaur Samra broke the World Record and won gold in the women’s 50m rifle 3 Positions event at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Ashi Chouksey also bagged a bronze in the event to bring India’s shooting medal to eight.

The 22nd medal and 11th in shooting came from Anant Naruka who finished second in the men’s shotgun skeet final to get his second medal of the day.

FOLLOW | Asian Games, September 27 Live Updates

As of September 27, India has won 22 medals - five gold, seven silver and 10 bronze.

Sport Event Medal
Cricket Women's Team Gold
Equestrian Dressage Team Gold
Rowing Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Silver
Rowing Men's Eight Silver
Rowing Men's Four Bronze
Rowing Men's Pair Bronze
Rowing Men's Quadruple Sculls Bronze
Sailing Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4 Silver
Sailing Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 Bronze
Sailing Men’s Windsurfer RS - X. Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Men Gold
Shooting 25m Pistol Team Women Gold
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Sift Kaur Samra- Gold
Shooting Skeet Men Anant Jeet Singh- Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Team Women Silver
Shooting 25m Pistol Women Esha Singh- Silver
Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women Silver
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Men Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Bronze
Shooting 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men Bronze
Shooting 10m Air Rifle Women Ramita - Bronze

