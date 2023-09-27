Asian Games 2023: India medals tally on September 27 and winners list

India’s Sift Kaur Samra broke the World Record and won gold in the women’s 50m rifle 3 Positions event at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Ashi Chouksey also bagged a bronze in the event to bring India’s shooting medal to eight.

The 22nd medal and 11th in shooting came from Anant Naruka who finished second in the men’s shotgun skeet final to get his second medal of the day.

As of September 27, India has won 22 medals - five gold, seven silver and 10 bronze.