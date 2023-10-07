Asian Games 2023 schedule today: Indians in action on October 7, LIVE streaming details of events, timings in IST

The Asian Games 2023, which started in Hangzhou, China, on September 23, will run until October 8. Indian athletes are competing across 39 sports in the quadrennial event.

Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on October 7 in Hangzhou (timings in IST) -

Archery

Compound Women’s Individual Bronze Medal Match: Aditi Swami- 6:10 am

Compound Women’s Individual Gold Medal match- Jyothi Surekha Vennam-6:30 am

Compound Men’s Individual Gold Medal match- Abhishek Verma vs Ojas Deotale- 7:10 am

Badminton

Men’s doubles final- Satwik/Chirag Vs Kim Won-ho/Choi Solgyu (KOR)- 12:10PM

Canoe Slalom

Men’s Kayak semifinal- Shubham Kewat, Hitesh Kewat- 6:55 am

(Final subject to qualification)

Chess

Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s team round 9(Final)- 12:30pm

Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women’s team round 9(Final)- 12:30pm

Cricket

Men’s team vs Afghanistan – Men’s Cricket Final- 11:30am

Hockey

Women’s team vs Japan – hockey - bronze medal match- 1:30 PM

Ju-Jitsu

Uma Maheshwar - M - 85kg Round of 32 - 06:30 am onwards

Kiran Kumari- W - 63kg Round of 16 - 06:30 am onwards

Amarjeet Singh - M - 85kg Round of 32 - 06:30 am onwards

(other rounds subject to qualification)

Kabaddi

Women’s team vs Chinese Taipei - women’s finals - 07:00 am

Men’s team vs IR Iran – men’s final – 12:30 pm

Roller Skating

Sai Samhitha – W Ladies Artistic Single Free Skating Long Program Final - 8:30am

Soft Tennis

Raga Sri Manogarbabu Kulandaivelu - Women’s Singles Quarterfinal – 7:30 am

Aniket Patel - Men’s Singles Quarterfinal – 7:30 am

Sport Climbing

Saniya Farooque and Shivani Charak – W Individual Boulder Semifinal – 06:30am

Saniya Farooque and Shivani Charak – W Individual Lead Semifinal – 10:50am

(Final subject to qualification)

Volleyball

India vs Hong Kong, China – women’s volleyball 9 th to 10 th classification match – 08:00am

Wrestling

Yash – Men’s Freestyle 74Kg 1/8 Final( pending qualification) – 07:30am onwards

Deepak Punia – Men’s Freestyle 86Kg Qualification Round( pending qualification) – 07:30 am onwards

Vicky- Men’s Freestyle 97Kg 1/8 Final( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards

Sumit- Men’s Freestyle 125Kg 1/8 Final( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards