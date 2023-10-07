Asian Games 2023 schedule today: Indians in action on October 7, LIVE streaming details of events, timings in IST

The Asian Games 2023, which started in Hangzhou, China, on September 23, will run until October 8. Indian athletes are competing across 39 sports in the quadrennial event.
Here are all the events in which Indians will be participating on October 7 in Hangzhou (timings in IST) -
Archery
Compound Women’s Individual Bronze Medal Match: Aditi Swami- 6:10 am
Compound Women’s Individual Gold Medal match- Jyothi Surekha Vennam-6:30 am
Compound Men’s Individual Gold Medal match- Abhishek Verma vs Ojas Deotale- 7:10 am
Badminton
Men’s doubles final- Satwik/Chirag Vs Kim Won-ho/Choi Solgyu (KOR)- 12:10PM
Canoe Slalom
Men’s Kayak semifinal- Shubham Kewat, Hitesh Kewat- 6:55 am
(Final subject to qualification)
Chess
Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun Erigais, R. Praggnanandhaa – Men’s team round 9(Final)- 12:30pm
Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women’s team round 9(Final)- 12:30pm
Cricket
Men’s team vs Afghanistan – Men’s Cricket Final- 11:30am
Hockey
Women’s team vs Japan – hockey - bronze medal match- 1:30 PM
Ju-Jitsu
Uma Maheshwar - M - 85kg Round of 32 - 06:30 am onwards
Kiran Kumari- W - 63kg Round of 16 - 06:30 am onwards
Amarjeet Singh - M - 85kg Round of 32 - 06:30 am onwards
(other rounds subject to qualification)
Kabaddi
Women’s team vs Chinese Taipei - women’s finals - 07:00 am
Men’s team vs IR Iran – men’s final – 12:30 pm
Roller Skating
Sai Samhitha – W Ladies Artistic Single Free Skating Long Program Final - 8:30am
Soft Tennis
Raga Sri Manogarbabu Kulandaivelu - Women’s Singles Quarterfinal – 7:30 am
Aniket Patel - Men’s Singles Quarterfinal – 7:30 am
Sport Climbing
Saniya Farooque and Shivani Charak – W Individual Boulder Semifinal – 06:30am
Saniya Farooque and Shivani Charak – W Individual Lead Semifinal – 10:50am
(Final subject to qualification)
Volleyball
India vs Hong Kong, China – women’s volleyball 9 th to 10 th classification match – 08:00am
Wrestling
Yash – Men’s Freestyle 74Kg 1/8 Final( pending qualification) – 07:30am onwards
Deepak Punia – Men’s Freestyle 86Kg Qualification Round( pending qualification) – 07:30 am onwards
Vicky- Men’s Freestyle 97Kg 1/8 Final( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards
Sumit- Men’s Freestyle 125Kg 1/8 Final( pending qualification) – 07:30 IST onwards
WHERE TO WATCH INDIANS IN ACTION AT ASIAN GAMES 2023 LIVE?
