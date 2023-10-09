MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: In which sports did India top medals tally at Hangzhou 2022?

Asian Games 2023: India topped the medals table in four sports in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Here is the full list of Indian medal winners in all four sports.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 10:14 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India managed to top the medal table in four different events at this edition of the Asian Games- archery, cricket, kabaddi and hockey.
India managed to top the medal table in four different events at this edition of the Asian Games- archery, cricket, kabaddi and hockey. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India managed to top the medal table in four different events at this edition of the Asian Games- archery, cricket, kabaddi and hockey. | Photo Credit: PTI

India finished fourth in the overall medals tally at the Asian Games 2023. This is the country’s best-ever medal haul at the quadrennial event. With 107 medals, India’s medal tally comprised of 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

India also managed to top the medal table in four different events at this edition of the Asiad- archery, cricket, kabaddi and hockey.

Here is the lowdown on the medals tally across the four disciplines in which India made a mark.  

ARCHERY

India’s dominance was evident in the archery arena as it secured nine medals- five gold, two silver and two bronze. Korea had a higher number of medals overall in the sport, but had a lower gold medal count.

Medal winners in archery

  • Gold- Ojas Deotale- Compound Men’s Individual
  • Gold- Compound Men’s Team
  • Gold- Jyothi Surekha Vennam- Compound Women’s Individual
  • Gold- Compound Women’s Team
  • Gold- Compound Mixed Team
  • Silver- Abhishek Verma- Compound Men’s Individual
  • Silver- Recurve Men’s Team
  • Bronze- Aditi Swami- Compound Women’s Individual
  • Bronze- Recurve Men’s Team

CRICKET

India made its cricket debut at this edition of the Asian Games and how. Both the teams clinched the gold with the women’s team defeating Sri Lanka and the men’s team winning the finals against Afghanistan after rain played spoilsport leading to India win due to it being the higher ranked team.

Medal winners in cricket

  • Gold- Men’s Team
  • Gold- Women’s Team

HOCKEY

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated the previous Asiad Champion Japan 5-1 in the final. The women’s team, on the other hand, lost to China in the semifinal 0-4, but defeated Japan 2-1 in the bronze medal match.

Medal winners in hockey

  • Gold- Men’s team
  • Bronze- Women’s team

KABADDI

India triumphed over Iran in the men’s final and Chinese Taipei in the women’s gold medal match to ensure a clean sweep in the sport.

Medal winners in hockey

  • Gold- Men’s team
  • Gold- Women’s team

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

