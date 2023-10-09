Asian Games 2023: In which sports did India top medals tally at Hangzhou 2022?

India finished fourth in the overall medals tally at the Asian Games 2023. This is the country’s best-ever medal haul at the quadrennial event. With 107 medals, India’s medal tally comprised of 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

India also managed to top the medal table in four different events at this edition of the Asiad- archery, cricket, kabaddi and hockey.

Here is the lowdown on the medals tally across the four disciplines in which India made a mark.

ARCHERY

India’s dominance was evident in the archery arena as it secured nine medals- five gold, two silver and two bronze. Korea had a higher number of medals overall in the sport, but had a lower gold medal count.

Medal winners in archery

Gold- Ojas Deotale- Compound Men’s Individual

Gold- Compound Men’s Team

Gold- Jyothi Surekha Vennam- Compound Women’s Individual

Gold- Compound Women’s Team

Gold- Compound Mixed Team

Silver- Abhishek Verma- Compound Men’s Individual

Silver- Recurve Men’s Team

Bronze- Aditi Swami- Compound Women’s Individual

Bronze- Recurve Men’s Team

CRICKET

India made its cricket debut at this edition of the Asian Games and how. Both the teams clinched the gold with the women’s team defeating Sri Lanka and the men’s team winning the finals against Afghanistan after rain played spoilsport leading to India win due to it being the higher ranked team.

Medal winners in cricket

Gold- Men’s Team

Gold- Women’s Team

HOCKEY

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated the previous Asiad Champion Japan 5-1 in the final. The women’s team, on the other hand, lost to China in the semifinal 0-4, but defeated Japan 2-1 in the bronze medal match.

Medal winners in hockey

Gold- Men’s team

Bronze- Women’s team

KABADDI

India triumphed over Iran in the men’s final and Chinese Taipei in the women’s gold medal match to ensure a clean sweep in the sport.

Medal winners in hockey