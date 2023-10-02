MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Full India squad for sport climbing

Sport climbing is a new sport in the Asian Games, and it was included for the first time in the 2018 edition in Palembang, Indonesia.

Published : Oct 02, 2023 15:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: There will be two types of events in sport climbing - the first one is speed and the second one is Lead and Bouldering. 
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: There will be two types of events in sport climbing - the first one is speed and the second one is Lead and Bouldering.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: There will be two types of events in sport climbing - the first one is speed and the second one is Lead and Bouldering.

Sport climbing is a new sport in the Asian Games, and it was included for the first time in the 2018 edition in Palembang, Indonesia.

The sport is also relatively new and its global body IFSC (International Federation of Sport Climbing) was formed in 2007, despite the first World Championship being held in 1991.

Sport climbing is both indoor and outdoor, involving competitors climbing in gyms or artificial walls.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: List of all competition venues

In the 2018 edition, Indonesia finished as the best nation in the sport, winning three gold medals.

There will be two types of events in sport climbing - the first one is speed and the second one is Lead and Bouldering.

India is sending a seven-member team for sport climbing for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Full Indian team for sports climbing

SPEED
Men
Aman Verma, Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar
Women
Anisha Verma, Shivpreet Pannu
Lead and Bouldering
Men
Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath
Women
Prateeksha Kajane Arun, Saniya Farooque Shaikh

