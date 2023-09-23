Asian Games 2023: Full India handball squad

India will have a 16-member handball squad for the 19th Asian Games, which is scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou.

India has an all-women handball squad and the country has not sent any male athletes for the event.

Handball has featured as an Asian Games event since 1982, when the sport was first played in New Delhi, India.