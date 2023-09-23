MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Full India handball squad

Handball has featured as an Asian Games event since 1982 when the sport was first played in New Delhi, India.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 17:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: India has an all-women handball squad and the country has not sent any male athletes for the event. 
Representative Image: India has an all-women handball squad and the country has not sent any male athletes for the event.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: India has an all-women handball squad and the country has not sent any male athletes for the event.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will have a 16-member handball squad for the 19th Asian Games, which is scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou.

India has an all-women handball squad and the country has not sent any male athletes for the event.

RELATED: Asian Games 2023: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified

Handball has featured as an Asian Games event since 1982, when the sport was first played in New Delhi, India.

Full India handball squad for Asian Games 2023
Women- Bhawana, Diksha Kumari, Menika, Priyanka, Sonika, Sushma, Pooja Kanwar, Asha Rani, Mitali Sharma, Nidhi Sharma, Nina Shil, Jyoti Shukla, Shiva Singh, Tejaswani Singh, Priyanka Thakur, Shalini Thakur

