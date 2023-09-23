Wushu in Asian Games 2023: India squad, team news, medal prospects at Hangzhou 

Wushu has featured at every edition of the Asian Games since 1990. In the history of the sport at the quadrennial showpiece event, India has won seven medals, which include a silver and six bronze.
Vikrant Ballyan and Roshibina Devi Naorem are two Indian athletes with high chances of bagging a medal in the 60 kg men’s and women’s divisions, respectively.
China and Iran, however, are the most likely teams to win the gold and silver medals.
Wushu, a form of martial art, will offer an additional gold medal at the Asian Games this year because the men’s 75 kg Sanda division is returning after an eight-year absence. In the 2018 edition, only 14 medals were up for grabs.
The Wushu Association of India conducted the selection trials for the Asian Games on June 23 and 24 in Srinagar. As per the directions of the Sports Ministry, the names of the selected athletes were sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) after which the squad was finalised.
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had sanctioned a two-month national camp for the preparation of the Indian team for the Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou from September 25 to October 8.
The selection committee was headed by the president of the Wushu Association of India, Jitender Singh Bajwa, and also comprised Dronacharya awardee Kuldeep Handoo, who is the national chief coach, Suhel Ahmed, Arif and Abhilash Saxena
Indian Wushu Squad at Asian Games 2023
Where to watch Wushu at the Asian Games?
Wushu will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network as well as live streamed on SonyLIV.
