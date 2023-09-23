MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wushu in Asian Games 2023: India squad, team news, medal prospects at Hangzhou 

The Wushu Association of India conducted the selection trials for the Asian Games 2023 in June after which the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) finalised the squad for Hangzhou.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 16:22 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Vikrant Ballyan and Roshibina Devi Naorem are two Indian athletes with high chances of striking a medal in the 60 kg men’s and women’s divisions, respectively.
Representative Image: Vikrant Ballyan and Roshibina Devi Naorem are two Indian athletes with high chances of striking a medal in the 60 kg men’s and women’s divisions, respectively. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan/The Hindu
infoIcon

Representative Image: Vikrant Ballyan and Roshibina Devi Naorem are two Indian athletes with high chances of striking a medal in the 60 kg men’s and women’s divisions, respectively. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan/The Hindu

Wushu has featured at every edition of the Asian Games since 1990. In the history of the sport at the quadrennial showpiece event, India has won seven medals, which include a silver and six bronze.

Vikrant Ballyan and Roshibina Devi Naorem are two Indian athletes with high chances of bagging a medal in the 60 kg men’s and women’s divisions, respectively.

China and Iran, however, are the most likely teams to win the gold and silver medals.

Wushu, a form of martial art, will offer an additional gold medal at the Asian Games this year because the men’s 75 kg Sanda division is returning after an eight-year absence. In the 2018 edition, only 14 medals were up for grabs.

The Wushu Association of India conducted the selection trials for the Asian Games on June 23 and 24 in Srinagar. As per the directions of the Sports Ministry, the names of the selected athletes were sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) after which the squad was finalised.

RELATED: Sports Minister cancels Asian Games 2023 trip to China after visa issue excludes three Indian Wushu athletes from Arunachal

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had sanctioned a two-month national camp for the preparation of the Indian team for the Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou from September 25 to October 8.

The selection committee was headed by the president of the Wushu Association of India, Jitender Singh Bajwa, and also comprised Dronacharya awardee Kuldeep Handoo, who is the national chief coach, Suhel Ahmed, Arif and Abhilash Saxena

Indian Wushu Squad at Asian Games 2023
Men-Changquan: Suraj Mayanglambam, Anjul Namdeo, Daosu: Rohit Jadhav, 60 kg Sando: Vikrant Ballyan, Surya Pratap Singh, 56 kg Sando: Suraj Mayanglambam
Women - 60 kg Sando: Roshibina Devi Naorem

Where to watch Wushu at the Asian Games?

Wushu will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network as well as live streamed on SonyLIV.

Related stories

Related Topics

wushu /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wushu in Asian Games 2023: India squad, team news, medal prospects at Hangzhou 
    Team Sportstar
  2. India-W vs Bangladesh-W Dream11 Prediction, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Predicted XI, fantasy teams, squads for Hangzhou 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. India-W vs Bangladesh-W Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: When and where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India reaches Round 16 in table tennis; Sailing results today - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian shooting at Asian Games 2023: Preview - Battle-hardened shooters eye redemption
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Wushu in Asian Games 2023: India squad, team news, medal prospects at Hangzhou 
    Team Sportstar
  2. India-W vs Bangladesh-W Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: When and where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian boxing at the Asian Games - medal count over the years
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Swimming full schedule - dates, timings, men’s and women’s mixed relay
    Team Sportstar
  5. India swimming squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, previous performances
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wushu in Asian Games 2023: India squad, team news, medal prospects at Hangzhou 
    Team Sportstar
  2. India-W vs Bangladesh-W Dream11 Prediction, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Predicted XI, fantasy teams, squads for Hangzhou 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. India-W vs Bangladesh-W Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: When and where to watch match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 Live Score, September 23: India reaches Round 16 in table tennis; Sailing results today - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian shooting at Asian Games 2023: Preview - Battle-hardened shooters eye redemption
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment