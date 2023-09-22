MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: India men’s T20 cricket team lose to Karnataka in warm-up match

India’s Asian Games bound U-23 T20 cricket team lost to Karnataka by four wickets in a pre-departure warm-up fixture, here on Friday.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 18:19 IST , Bengaluru

AFP
Filed Photo: Yashasvi Jaiswal, the India men’s T20 cricket team lose to Karnataka in warm-up match before Asian Games 2023
Filed Photo: Yashasvi Jaiswal, the India men's T20 cricket team lose to Karnataka in warm-up match before Asian Games 2023 | Photo Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA
Filed Photo: Yashasvi Jaiswal, the India men’s T20 cricket team lose to Karnataka in warm-up match before Asian Games 2023 | Photo Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA

Manoj Bhandage returned 4-1-15-4, while Vasuki Koushik and Shubhang Hegde claimed three wickets each as the Indian XI were shot out for 133 in 20 overs.

In reply, Manish Pandey struck an unbeaten 52 (40 balls) while opener L. R. Chethan (29), Mayank Agarwal (19) and Abhinav Manohar (17 not out) also contributed in Karnataka’s chase as they romped home with five balls to spare.

Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and R Sai Kishore took one wicket apiece for the Indian Asian Games T20 side.

The Indian team crumbled against the Karnataka bowlers but only after openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Prabhsimran Singh made strong contributions.

ALSO READ | ICC ANNOUNCES CASH PRIZE FOR WORLD CUP WINNERS

Prabhsimran cracked seven fours and a six to make 49 from 31 balls whereas Jaiswal scored 31 from 17 balls with seven hits to the fence.

The pair of Bhandage and Hegde ran through the Indian top and middle-order as none among Rahul Tripathi (6), Jitesh Sharma (2), Rinku Singh (5) and Shivam Dube (0) could trouble the scorers.

India was bowled out with Koushik taking the last three wickets.

The Asian Games-bound team was without captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was named in the Indian playing XI for the first ODI against Australia in Mohali.

The Indian men’s team will compete in the Asian Games for the first time, with the competition set to take place between September 28 and October 8.

The women’s team has already qualified for the semifinals of the continental showpiece in China.

Brief Scores: India 133 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 49, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31; Manoj Bhandage 4/15, Shubhang Hegde 3/17, Vasuki Koushik 3/36) lost to Karnataka 136/4 in 19.1 overs (Manish Pandey 52 not out, LR Chethan 29; R Sai Kishore 1/20) by six wickets.

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
