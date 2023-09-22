MagazineBuy Print

World Cup 2023 winner to get more than Rs 33 crore, ICC announces prize money

The losing semifinalists will get USD 800,000 (roughly Rs 6.65 crore) from the total prize money of USD 10 million (Rs 83.10 crore). India will be hosting the marquee event across 10 venues, starting October 5.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 17:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in 2023 ODI World Cup.
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in 2023 ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team in 2023 ODI World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

The winner of the 2023 World Cup will receive a prize money of USD 4 million (Rs 33.24 crore) along with the trophy, while members of the runner-up team will take home USD 2 million, the ICC said in a release on Friday.

The losing semifinalist will get USD 800,000 (roughly Rs 6.65 crore) from the total prize money of USD 10 million (Rs 83.10 crore). India will be hosting the marquee event across 10 venues, starting October 5.

India to begin U-19 World Cup title defence against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka to host tournament

“The winners of each match in the group stage will receive USD 40,000, and the six teams that do not qualify for the semifinals will receive a payment of USD 100,000,” the release stated.

The World Cup will see prizes for each league match won. Teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semifinals.

ICC World Cup /

2023 ODI World Cup /

Rohit Sharma

  1. Vizag Open Golf: Sunhit Bishnoi overtakes Akshay Sharma to lead after third round
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Asian Games 2023: India looks to ‘Baig’ a medal with veteran coach stressing on enjoying the Asiad experience
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. World Cup 2023 winner to get more than Rs 33 crore, ICC announces prize money
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC rescheduled after Jhingan, Chinglensana leave for Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Gill, Gaikwad off to strong start in 277 chase against Australia
    Team Sportstar
Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
  1. World Cup 2023 winner to get more than Rs 33 crore, ICC announces prize money
    Team Sportstar
  2. India to begin U-19 World Cup title defence against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka to host tournament
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Ashwin in playing XI for India vs Australia 1st ODI, to play first one-day match in more than a year
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS Live Toss Updates, 1st ODI: KL Rahul wins toss, India to bowl vs Australia in Mohali
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 squad announced, Naseem Shah misses out
    Team Sportstar
