World Cup 2023 winner to get more than Rs 33 crore, ICC announces prize money

The winner of the 2023 World Cup will receive a prize money of USD 4 million (Rs 33.24 crore) along with the trophy, while members of the runner-up team will take home USD 2 million, the ICC said in a release on Friday.

The losing semifinalist will get USD 800,000 (roughly Rs 6.65 crore) from the total prize money of USD 10 million (Rs 83.10 crore). India will be hosting the marquee event across 10 venues, starting October 5.

“The winners of each match in the group stage will receive USD 40,000, and the six teams that do not qualify for the semifinals will receive a payment of USD 100,000,” the release stated.

The World Cup will see prizes for each league match won. Teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semifinals.