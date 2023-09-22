MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS: Ashwin in playing XI for India vs Australia 1st ODI, to play first one-day match in more than a year

KL Rahul, standing in as skipper for Rohit Sharma, confirmed Ashwin’s selection. Ashwin last played an ODI in January 2022 in South Africa.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 13:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin takes part in a practice session at the Punjab Cricket Association I.S. Bindra stadium in Mohali.
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin takes part in a practice session at the Punjab Cricket Association I.S. Bindra stadium in Mohali. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin takes part in a practice session at the Punjab Cricket Association I.S. Bindra stadium in Mohali. | Photo Credit: AFP

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was named in the playing XI for the first ODI between India and Australia at Mohali on Friday.

KL Rahul, standing in as skipper for Rohit Sharma, confirmed Ashwin’s selection after the toss. Ashwin last played an ODI in January 2022 in South Africa.

India head coach Rahul Dravid had said on Thursday that Ashwin’s call-up wasn’t a trial for the veteran off-spinner ahead of the World Cup and the team management was only looking to give him some game time with the event just two weeks away.

Ashwin wasn’t named in the 15-member squad for the World Cup announced earlier this month. However, the team lacks the services of an off-spinner and has until September 27 to finalise the squad.

India had called up Washington Sundar for the Asia Cup final after Axar Patel was ruled out of the tournament with an injury he sustained in the game against Bangladesh. While Sundar is in the squad for the series against Australia, Ashwin pipped him to the eleven for the first ODI.

Ashwin will bowl alongside Ravindra Jadeja in the first one-day game as Kuldeep Yadav has been rested for the first two matches of the series.

