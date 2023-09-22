MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 squad announced, Naseem Shah misses out

Led by Babar Azam, the side comprises of Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammed Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Salman Agha in the batting department.

Published : Sep 22, 2023

Team Sportstar
Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match.
Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Young pacer Naseem Shah was on Friday ruled out due to a shoulder injury as Pakistan named its final 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup beginning next month.

Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq said experienced medium pacer Hasan Ali has been recalled because of the injury to Naseem.

Naseem, 20, had suffered a shoulder injury during their match against India in the Asia Cup. He has been advised to undergo surgery and is expected to recover in three to four months.

Inzamam also announced three travelling reserves -- wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and fast bowler Zaman Khan for the World Cup who would be considered if there were any injuries in the squad.

“We were forced to make one change because of an unfortunate injury to Naseem Shah. We had a few injury scares in the recent Asia Cup, but I am glad to share that all the players are fully fit and are eager to perform for their country in the all-important tournament,” Inzamam said in a release.

“I have received encouraging reports from our medical panel about Haris Rauf. He has started to (shadow) bowl at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection.

“I have a firm belief that this squad can bring the World Cup trophy to Pakistan and make the whole nation proud with their incredible performances. It is time to get behind our team and provide them with the backing and support that they need.” Pakistan will play two warm-up matches against New Zealand on September 29 and Australia on October 3 before their tournament opener against the Netherlands on October 6.

The showpiece will be held in October and November in India.

Pakistan World Cup squad: Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Muhammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Wasim Junior, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Osama Mir.

Travelling Reserves: Muhammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan.

