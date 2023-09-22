MagazineBuy Print

Video: Competitors hope Asian Games could change attitudes towards eSports

After being a demonstration sport at the Asian Games in 2018, the Asian Electronic Sports Federation dreams of gaming being represented at the Olympics.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 19:31 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

AFP

Gold medals will be up for grabs this time in China at the Asian Games in seven different games. After being a demonstration sport at the Asian Games in 2018, the Asian Electronic Sports Federation dreams of gaming being represented at the Olympics. For Sanindhiya Malik, India’s medal hope in League of Legends, the Asian Games opening on Saturday will mark how far he and eSports have come.

Related Topics

Esports /

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Video: Competitors hope Asian Games could change attitudes towards eSports
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: Indian Table Tennis teams pip Singapore on opening matchday; men’s side also beats Yemen
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Esports at Asian Games: India squad for FIFAe, Street Fighter V, League of Legends, DOTA 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. Esports at Asian Games 2022: Full schedule, India squad for Hangzhou 2023, match details
    Team Sportstar
  5. India in eSports at Asian Games 2023: Schedule, squad, events
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
