Video: Competitors hope Asian Games could change attitudes towards eSports

Gold medals will be up for grabs this time in China at the Asian Games in seven different games. After being a demonstration sport at the Asian Games in 2018, the Asian Electronic Sports Federation dreams of gaming being represented at the Olympics. For Sanindhiya Malik, India’s medal hope in League of Legends, the Asian Games opening on Saturday will mark how far he and eSports have come.
