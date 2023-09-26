India Bridge squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, India’s performance before Hangzhou 2022

After making a big splash in the 2018 Asian Games, when the sport debuted in the competition, India’s bridge team will look to improve its spoils this time out in Hangzhou.
In Jakarta, India clinched a gold (men’s pair) and two bronze medals (men’s team and mixed team).
This time, India has picked 18 players in three categories - Open, Women’s and Mixed.
Sumit Mukherjee, Jaggy Shivdasani and Rajeswar Tiwari – part of the men’s team which won bronze in Jakarta – will feature in Hangzhou as well.
The same squad will also represent India in the World Bridge Team Championships, which will happen before the Asian Games.
At the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Bridge events will be held in Hangzhou Qi-Yuan Chess Hall from September 27 to October 6, with the athletes competing for three gold medals.
Bridge Squad
