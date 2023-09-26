MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023, India in Weightlifting full schedule: Dates, squad, men’s and women’s teams

India has a two-member squad for sport, which will be headlined by Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, who will be competing in the women’s 49 kg category.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 15:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mirabai Chanu in action during the 36th National Games.
Mirabai Chanu in action during the 36th National Games. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mirabai Chanu in action during the 36th National Games. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAN VV/The Hindu

India will begin its campaign in weightlifting at the Hangzhou Asian Games on September 30.

India has a two-member squad for sport, which will be headlined by Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, who will be competing in the women's 49 kg category.

India has won 14 weightlifting medals in the Asian Games - five silvers and nine bronze medals. Its last medal in the event came in 1998 when Karnam Malleshwari won a silver in women’s middleweight.

In Hangzhou, the weightlifting events will be held in Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium from September 30 to October 7, with the athletes competing for 14 gold medals.

Here is the schedule for the Indian weightlifters at Hangzhou.

Asian Games 2023: Weightlifting Schedule
September 30:
7:30-9:30 - 49kg Group B/55kg Group B
12:30 - 14:30 - 49kg Group A | 16:30-18:30 - 55kg Group A
Venue: Hangzhou Gymnasium
India Weightlifting Squad
Women: Mirabai Chanu (49kg),  Bindyarani Devi (55kg)

