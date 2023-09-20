MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023 Live Score and Updates, September 20: Indians in action in rowing, pentathlon; Volleyball men’s team faces South Korea

Asian Games 2023: Follow Sportstar’s live updates from India’s events at the Hangzhou Games on September 20.

Updated : Sep 20, 2023 14:38 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live updates from September 20 events at the 19th Asian Games.
Catch the live updates from September 20 events at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Catch the live updates from September 20 events at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

  • September 20, 2023 14:31
    Men’s Doubles Sculls

    Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh finished the first heat in 6:27.01, just around five seconds behind the winners, to secure a second place. They will go to the repechage round next.

  • September 20, 2023 14:28
    Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls

    The Indian team of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh came second in the first heat in a time of 6:27.45. The team advances to the repechage.

  • September 20, 2023 14:26
    Women’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls

    India’s team of Kiran and Anshika Bharti finished fourth out of five teams in the second heat with a timing of 47:27.57. They will compete in the repechage round.

  • September 20, 2023 14:10
    INDIANS IN ACTION TODAY

    ROWING

    Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heats - Kiran, Anshika Bharati, Kiran

    Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh

    Men’s Double Sculls Heats- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh

    Women’s Four Preliminary race - Aswathi, Mrunmayee Nilesh, Priya Devi, Rukmani

    Men’s Pair Preliminary race - Babu Lal, Lekh Ram

    Men’s Single Sculls Heats- Balraj Panwar

    Men’s Four Heats- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish

    Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh

    MODERN PENTATHLON

    Fencing Ranking Round Ranking- Mayank Chaphekar

    VOLLEYBALL

    Men’s team - India vs South Korea

