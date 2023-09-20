Asian Games 2023 Live Score and Updates, September 20: Indians in action in rowing, pentathlon; Volleyball men’s team faces South Korea

- September 20, 2023 14:31Men’s Doubles Sculls
Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh finished the first heat in 6:27.01, just around five seconds behind the winners, to secure a second place. They will go to the repechage round next.
- September 20, 2023 14:28Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls
The Indian team of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh came second in the first heat in a time of 6:27.45. The team advances to the repechage.
- September 20, 2023 14:26Women’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls
India’s team of Kiran and Anshika Bharti finished fourth out of five teams in the second heat with a timing of 47:27.57. They will compete in the repechage round.
- September 20, 2023 14:10INDIANS IN ACTION TODAY
ROWING
Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heats - Kiran, Anshika Bharati, Kiran
Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats- Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh
Men’s Double Sculls Heats- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh
Women’s Four Preliminary race - Aswathi, Mrunmayee Nilesh, Priya Devi, Rukmani
Men’s Pair Preliminary race - Babu Lal, Lekh Ram
Men’s Single Sculls Heats- Balraj Panwar
Men’s Four Heats- Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish
Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats- Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh
MODERN PENTATHLON
Fencing Ranking Round Ranking- Mayank Chaphekar
VOLLEYBALL
Men’s team - India vs South Korea
