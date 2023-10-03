MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 3 - LIVE - India 4th with 60 medals, 13 golds; focus on Tejaswin Shankar in decathlon, Annu Rani in javelin throw

Asian Games 2023: India continues to occupy the fourth spot in medal standings with 13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze.

Updated : Oct 03, 2023 08:16 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Tejaswin Shankar after 400m event in men’s decathlon at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.
India’s Tejaswin Shankar after 400m event in men’s decathlon at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Tejaswin Shankar after 400m event in men’s decathlon at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will look to add more medals to its current tally at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on October 3 with focus on Tejaswin Shankar in decathlon and Annu Rani in javelin throw.

India occupies fourth spot in medal standings with 13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze.

Athletes and shooters managed to grab 15 medals on Sunday and helped India cross the 50-medal mark.

On Monday, India added a bronze medal to its tally as the women’s speed skating team of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj finished third in 3000m relay race. Shortly after, the men’s team of Aryanpal Ghuman, Anand Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale bagged a bronze medal as well.

FOLLOW | ASIAN-GAMES-2023 LIVE ACTION

Later in the day, Indian pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee lost a seven-game thriller against Republic of North Korea’s Cha Suyong and Pak Sugyong in the women’s doubles semifinal to clinch bronze.

In athletics, Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba won silver and bronze medals at the women’s 300m Steeplechase, while Ancy Sojan recorded her personal best to win women’s long jump silver, the 4x400m mixed relay team got its medal upgraded to silver due to Sri Lanka’s lane infringement.

China meanwhile continues to dominate the standings with a whopping 270 medals, including 147 golds.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 147 81 42 270
2 Japan 33 44 45 122
3 Republic of Korea 31 39 63 133
4 India 13 24 23 60
5 Chinese Taipei 12 10 17 39
6 Uzbekistan 11 14 18 43
7 Thailand 10 7 16 33
8 DPR Korea 7 10 5 22
9 Hong Kong (China) 6 15 23 44
10 Bahrain 6 1 4 11

Table last updated on October 3 at 07:30 IST.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian to score T20I century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 3 - LIVE - India 4th with 60 medals, 13 golds; focus on Tejaswin Shankar in decathlon, Annu Rani in javelin throw
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Nepal LIVE score, Asian Games 2023 cricket quarterfinal updates: Jaiswal ton, Rinku cameo help IND reach 202/4 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid faces tough game against one of Italy’s best in Napoli - Ancelotti
    Reuters
  5. Football this week (September 25-October 1): Cristiano Ronaldo continues goalscoring, Sunil Chhetri and Co. out of Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian to score T20I century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 3 - LIVE - India 4th with 60 medals, 13 golds; focus on Tejaswin Shankar in decathlon, Annu Rani in javelin throw
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, Hangzhou 2022 October 3 medals tally: Yashasvi departs after scoring century, Tejaswin leads in decathlon after discus throw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, October 3: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Bangladesh Kabaddi HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Games 2023: Raiders shine as IND beats BAN 55-18 in Men’s Group A match to start campaign with win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian to score T20I century
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 3 - LIVE - India 4th with 60 medals, 13 golds; focus on Tejaswin Shankar in decathlon, Annu Rani in javelin throw
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Nepal LIVE score, Asian Games 2023 cricket quarterfinal updates: Jaiswal ton, Rinku cameo help IND reach 202/4 in 20 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Real Madrid faces tough game against one of Italy’s best in Napoli - Ancelotti
    Reuters
  5. Football this week (September 25-October 1): Cristiano Ronaldo continues goalscoring, Sunil Chhetri and Co. out of Asian Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment