Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 3 - LIVE - India 4th with 60 medals, 13 golds; focus on Tejaswin Shankar in decathlon, Annu Rani in javelin throw

India will look to add more medals to its current tally at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on October 3 with focus on Tejaswin Shankar in decathlon and Annu Rani in javelin throw.
India occupies fourth spot in medal standings with 13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze.
Athletes and shooters managed to grab 15 medals on Sunday and helped India cross the 50-medal mark.
On Monday, India added a bronze medal to its tally as the women’s speed skating team of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu and Aarathy Kasturi Raj finished third in 3000m relay race. Shortly after, the men’s team of Aryanpal Ghuman, Anand Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale bagged a bronze medal as well.
Later in the day, Indian pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee lost a seven-game thriller against Republic of North Korea’s Cha Suyong and Pak Sugyong in the women’s doubles semifinal to clinch bronze.
In athletics, Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba won silver and bronze medals at the women’s 300m Steeplechase, while Ancy Sojan recorded her personal best to win women’s long jump silver, the 4x400m mixed relay team got its medal upgraded to silver due to Sri Lanka’s lane infringement.
China meanwhile continues to dominate the standings with a whopping 270 medals, including 147 golds.
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|147
|81
|42
|270
|2
|Japan
|33
|44
|45
|122
|3
|Republic of Korea
|31
|39
|63
|133
|4
|India
|13
|24
|23
|60
|5
|Chinese Taipei
|12
|10
|17
|39
|6
|Uzbekistan
|11
|14
|18
|43
|7
|Thailand
|10
|7
|16
|33
|8
|DPR Korea
|7
|10
|5
|22
|9
|Hong Kong (China)
|6
|15
|23
|44
|10
|Bahrain
|6
|1
|4
|11
Table last updated on October 3 at 07:30 IST.
