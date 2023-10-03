- October 03, 2023 08:36AVESH STRIKES!
Avesh Khan gets the breakthrough for India. An outside edge flies straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. Aasif Sheikh c Jitesh Sharma b Avesh Khan 10(6)
- October 03, 2023 08:34TEJASWIN CLEARS 4.10 OFF THE LAST ATTEMPT
XXO - Tejaswin just refuses to give up. Wow! He will try to leap over 4.20 now.
- October 03, 2023 08:31INDIANS CONTINUE TO SHINE IN COMPOUND ARCHERY
Ojas Pravin Deotale gives India one more reason to celebrate as he beats Akbarali Karabayev 150-142 to make the semifinal.
- October 03, 2023 08:28PRANNOY WINS!
Prannoy seals the deal in straight games in 25 minutes. Munkhbat goes down 9-21, 12-21 in the Round of 32.
- October 03, 2023 08:25TEJASWIN CLEARS 3.90 AND... 4.00!
After taking two chances each to clear 3.80 and 3.90 in pole vault, Tejaswin lands the 4.00 in one go. That will be yet another Personal Best mark for the Indian decathlete!
- October 03, 2023 08:22WOMEN’S HOCKEY: INDIA vs HONG KONG CHINA
Deep Grace Ekka, Monika, Deepika and Vandana Katariya (brace) find themselves on the scoresheet as India leads 5-0 in hockey, with around four minutes left for the second quarter to end.
- October 03, 2023 08:19PRANNOY CLINCHES FIRST GAME
HS Prannoy, who looked a bit shaky initially, recovers well. Mongolia’s Batdavaa Munkhbat goes down 9-21 in the first game.
- October 03, 2023 08:17DECATHLON’S POLE VAULT BEGINS!
Tejaswin clears the 3.80 mark on his second attempt.
- October 03, 2023 08:16INNINGS BREAK: INDIA SETS TARGET OF 203
Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 15-ball 37 provides India a late push on the difficult track. It has been a tale of two left-handers today!
- October 03, 2023 08:12ARCHERY QUARTERFINAL: ANDREY TYUTYUN LOSES TO ABHISHEK VERMA IN A SHOOT-OFF
117-all after End 4 and 147-all after the fifth! A thrilling affair in Hanzghou culminates in a shoot-off, where Abhishek Verma emerges winner with a 10+.
- October 03, 2023 07:57INDIA FINISHES EIGHTH IN MEDAL EVENT
Soniya Devi Phairembam, participating in the women’s kayak single 500m final, finishes second last. Her timing of 2:14.555 is 15.624 off the gold medal mark.
- October 03, 2023 07:55CAUGHT!
Yashasvi Jaiswal, taken by surprise by a full toss, misfires to the man stationed at short third. Jaiswal c Abinash Bohara b Dipendra Singh 100(49)
- October 03, 2023 07:52INDIA GOES DOWN TO SOUTH KOREA IN SEPAKTAKRAW
South Korea takes an hour and 12 minutes to beat India 21-16, 16-21, 21-16 in Group B men’s quadrant prelims.
- October 03, 2023 07:49YASHASVI JAISWAL ENDS UP CELEBRATING HIS MAIDEN ASIAN GAMES 100 TWICE!
Yashasvi, thinking he had already reached his 100 off 47 deliveries, raised his bat to the crowd, before proceeding to kiss his helmet. He had to wait for another delivery to finally reach the mark when replays ruled the previous shot a four.
- October 03, 2023 07:43FULLTIME: IND 55-18 BAN IN KABADDI
India has got its kabaddi campaign rolling in impressive fashion at the Asian Games, with a convincing 37-point win over Bangladesh in a pool match. As the most accomplished team in this sport at the Asiad, India displayed a clinical approach and appears poised to reclaim the gold medal from Iran.
- October 03, 2023 07:40TEJASWIN WITH YET ANOTHER PERSONAL BEST!
Tejaswin Shankar continues to shine, recording another PB. On this occasion, it has come in discus where his second throw lands 39.28m away.
Find below the overall Decathlon standings thus far:
- October 03, 2023 07:31JITESH SHARMA FOLLOWS TILAK VERMA INTO THE HUT!
Dipendra gets rid of Tilak. Another short delivery, and this time an inside edge, while the batter tries to pull the ball across, sees it crash onto the stumps. Tilak Varma b Sompal Kami 2(10)
Jitesh survives for a mere four deliveries before handing a simple catch off a top-edge to bowler Lamichhane. Jitesh c and b Lamichhane 5(4)
- October 03, 2023 07:28INDIA’S 4x400M RELAY TEAM ENTERS FINAL!
Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Nihal Joel William, Amoj Jacob, and Mijo Chacko Kurian make the final with a 3:03.81s performance. That’s four seconds off the Asian record, which India itself set in August’s Budapest Worlds. Among the four, only Amoj and Anas were a part of the team, which had created history.
Qatar and Thailand earn a direct qualification too.
- October 03, 2023 07:20TEJASWIN SHANKAR GETS GOING IN DISCUS THROW
A 36.54m effort from Tejaswin to start things off... That places him third after the first round of throws below China’s Sun Qihao and Suttisak Singkhon of Thailand.
- October 03, 2023 07:16THE SKIPPER DEPARTS!
Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to break the shackles... Gets enough elevation but not the required distance as Rohit Paudel, at deep midwicket, pouches a sitter. Nepal finally gets to celebrate! Gaikwad c Rohit Paudel b Dipendra Singh 25(23)
- October 03, 2023 07:10THE QUEEN JOINS THE PARTY!
Harmilan Bains will meet Chanda in the final. With a 2:06.62 finish, she tops the field in Heat 2. Bahrain’s Marta Hirpato Yota (2:06.85) also gets a ‘Q’.
- October 03, 2023 07:08CHANDA GETS A Q!
A 2:07.38 from Chanda in the women’s 800m sees her earn a direct qualification for the final from Heat 1. China’s Rao Xinyu, second-placed with a 2:07.77 finish, is the other direct qualifier.
- October 03, 2023 07:03TEJASWIN SHANKAR FIFTH IN 110M HURDLES
Tejaswin’s 14.78s finish in 110m hurdles sees him collect 876 points. With 5136 points after six events, the Indian decathlete continues to lead the pack.
- October 03, 2023 06:58AND THE RAMPAGE CONTINUES!
Even as the kabaddi boys continue to build on the lead, going past the 50-point mark with just about five minutes left on the clock, the cricket team, especially Yashasvi, refuse to budge from their fourth-gear mode. The PowerPlay score is 63/0.
- October 03, 2023 06:51SACHIN RETURNS WITH TWO RAID POINTS
Sachin’s two raid points see India’s score move up to 43 in kabaddi. The Bangladesh team has just entered the double digits.
- October 03, 2023 06:48INDIA vs INDIA IN SEMIS!
With a 149-143 win over Amaya, Aditi sets up a semifinal date with Jyothi.
- October 03, 2023 06:44BACK-TO-BACK SIXES BY YASHASVI JAISWAL!
Jaiswal makes his intentions known. Karan KC has just been hammered for maximums off consecutive deliveries. The first, bowled right in the slot, was dispatched over long-on, while the second was gloriously pulled through backward square. IND 21/0 after 2 overs.
- October 03, 2023 06:41SEPAKTAKRAW SET TO BEGIN
The Indian men’s sepaktakraw team meets South Korea in Group B Prelims shortly. Stay tuned for the scores.
- October 03, 2023 06:39ADITI vs AMAYA IN QF2
With three ends done, Aditi is in the lead. With 89 points in the bag, she has a five-point cushion.
- October 03, 2023 06:31ARCHERY - IND 147-144 KAZ
Jyothi Surekha Vennam just manages to pip her Kazakh opponent to progress to the semifinals later today. She will face the winner of the contest between compatriot Aditi Gopichand Swami and Amaya Amparo Cojuangco.
- October 03, 2023 06:28INDIA CALLS FOR A TIMEOUT AT KABADDI
Having just picked up a bonus point, India, leading 22-9, takes a timeout with only 58 seconds remaining for the conclusion of the first half. The message, probably, would be to take things a bit easy hereon.
- October 03, 2023 06:24CLOSELY-CONTESTED AFFAIR!
Four ends done, it doesn’t look like either of the athletes are willing to let go of an inch of space. It’s neck-and-neck in favour of Jyothi for now (117-116).
- October 03, 2023 06:19IND vs NEP CRICKET TEAMSHEETS ARE IN!
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane
- October 03, 2023 06:17JYOTHI SUREKHA VENNAM IN ACTION
It’s quarterfinal time at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre. In compound women’s individual, Jyothi will get things rolling as she takes on Kazakhstan’s Adel Zhexenbinova.
- October 03, 2023 06:14INDIA RUNNING AWAY WITH THE GAME AT THE XSG SPORTS CENTRE
The Indian kabaddi team has just inflicted the first all out on Bangladesh! The board reads 11-2 in India’s favour at the moment.
- October 03, 2023 06:10TOSS UPDATE FROM THE ZUT PINGFENG CRICKET FIELDIndia opts to bat
The Indian men’s cricket team will kick-start its Asian Games campaign against Nepal on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the cricket tournament.
The Men in Blue are playing the quarterfinals directly owing to their superior international ranking. Nepal defeated Maldives by 138 runs in its Group A match to qualify for the quarterfinals.
The Indian men’s side, making its Asian Games debut, will look to repeat the heroics of the women’s side, which won a gold by defeating Sri Lanka in the final by 19 runs while defending a small total of 117 runs.
It was also the debut of the women’s team in the continental event.
- October 03, 2023 06:06WHICH INDIANS ARE IN ACTION TODAY (OCTOBER 3) AT THE ASIAN GAMES IN HANGZHOU?All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST)
CRICKET
6:30 AM: India vs Nepal, Men’s Quarterfinal
ARCHERY
6:10 AM: Jyoti Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (KAZ) - Compound Women Individual Quarterfinal
6:30 AM: Aditi Gopichand Swami vs AA Conjuangco (PHI) - Compound Women Individual Quarterfinal
7:50 AM: Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (KAZ) - Compound Men Individual Quarterfinal
8:10 AM: Ojas Pravin Deotale vs Akbarali Karabayev (KAZ) - Compound Men Individual Quarterfinal
8:50 AMonwards: Compound Women Individual Semifinals (Subject to qualification)
9:30 AM onwards: Compound Men Individual Semifinals (Subject to qualification)
12:10 PM: Atanu Das vs Qi Xiangshuo (CHN) - Recurve Men Individual Quarterfinal
12:30 PM: Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Ilfat Abudllin (KAZ) - Recurve Men Individual Quarterfinal
1:50 PM onwards: Recurve Men Individual Semifinals (Subject to qualification)
ATHLETICS
6:30 AM: Men’s 110m Hurdles (Decathlon) - Tejaswin Shankar
6:40 AM: Women’s 800m Round 1 Heat 1 - Chanda
6:48 AM: Women’s 800m Round 1 Heat 2 - Harmilan Bains
7 AM: Men’s Discus Throw (Decathlon) - Tejaswin Shankar
7:10 AM: Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 Heat 1
8:10 AM: Men’s Pole Vault (Decathlon) - Tejaswin Shankar
4:30 PM: Women’s High Jump Final - Rubina Yadav, Pooja
4:35 PM: Men’s Javelin Throw (Decathlon) - Tejaswin Shankar
4:40 PM: Men’s Triple Jump Final - Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chitharavel
4:50 PM: Women’s 400m Hurdles Final - R. Vithya Ramraj
5:05 PM: Men’s 400m Hurdles Final - Yashas P, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
5:20 PM: Women’s 5000m Final - Parul Chaudhary, Ankita
5:40 PM: Women’s Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani
5:55 PM: Men’s 800m Final - Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal
6:10 PM: Men’s 1500m (Decathlon Final Event) - Tejaswin Shankar
BADMINTON
8:10 AM: Men’s Singles, Round of 32 - HS Prannoy vs Batdavaa Munkhbat (MGL)
8:50 AM: Women’s Singles, Round of 32 - P V Sindhu vs Hsu Wen-Chi (TPE)
10:50 AM: Women’s Singles, Round of 32 - Ashmita Chaliha vs Gregoria Tunjung (INA)
12:50 PM: Women’s Doubles, Round of 32 - Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Abdul Razzaq AN/Abdul Razzaq FN (MDV)
2:10 PM: Women’s Doubles, Round of 32 - Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa vs Ismail Fathuhulla/AA Rasheed (MDV)
2:10 PM: Men’s Singles, Round of 32 - Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Yungyu (KOR)
BOXING
11:30 AM: Women’s 50-54kg semifinal - Preeti vs Chang Yuan (CHN)
12 PM: Women’s 66-75kg semifinal - Lovlina Borgohain vs Baison Maneekon (THA)
5:15 PM: Men’s 51-57kg quarterfinal - Sachin vs Lyu Ping (CHN)
6:30 PM: Men’s +92kg semifinal - Narender vs Kamshybek Kunkabayev (KAZ)
BRIDGE
6:30 AM: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare- Men Team Semifinal Session 1
KAYAKING & CANOEING
7:45 AM: Women’s Kayak Single 500m Final - Soniya Devi Phairembam
8:20 AM: Men’s Canoe Double 1000m Final - Arjun Singh, Sunil Singh Salam
9:15 AM: Women’s Kayak Four 500m Final - Soniya Devi Phairembam, Parvathy Geetha, Binita Chanu Oinam, Dimita Devi Toijam
9:30 AM: Women’s Canoe Double 200m Final - Kaveri, Neha Devi Leichonbam
CHESS
12:30 PM: Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D., Arjun ErigaisI, R. Praggnanandhaa– Men’s Team Round 5
12:30 PM: Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women’s Team Round 5
DIVING
10:30 AM: London Singh Hemam, Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi – Men’s 3m Springboard – Preliminary
5 PM: Men’s 3m Springboard – Final
HOCKEY
7:45 AM: India vs Hong Kong, China – Preliminary Women’s Pool A
KABADDI
6 AM: India vs Bangladesh – Preliminary Men’s Group A
1:30 PM: India vs Republic of Korea - Preliminary Women’s Group A
SPORT CLIMBING
9 AM: Women’s Speed Qualification - Shivpreet Pannu, Anisha Verma
9:40 AM: Men’s Speed Qualification - Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar, Aman Verma
5:30 PM onwards: Knockout stage
SOFT TENNIS
7:30 AM: India Vs Thailand - Men’s Team Preliminary Round
7:30 AM: India Vs Mongolia - Women’s Team Preliminary Round
9 AM: India Vs Japan - Women’s Team Preliminary Round
11 AM: India Vs Cambodia - Men’s Team Preliminary Round
11 AM: India Vs Vietnam - Women’s Team Preliminary Round
12:45 PM: India Vs South Korea - Men’s Team Preliminary Round
2:30 PM: India Vs Chinese Taipei - Men’s Team Preliminary Round
2:45 PM: India Vs China - Women’s Team Preliminary Round
SEPAKTAKRAW
6:30 AM: India Vs Republic of Korea – Men’s Quadrant Group Stage
11:30 AM onwards: Men’s Quadrant Semifinals (Subject to qualification)
SQUASH
8:30 AM: Dipika Pallikal Karthik & Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu vs Japan – Mixed Doubled 1st Round, Team Pool Match
10 PM: Anahat Singh & Abhay Singh vs Hong Kong, China– Mixed Doubled 1st Round, Team Pool Match
2:30 PM: Tanvi Khanna vs Satomi Watanabe (JPN) - Women’s Singles Quarterfinal
2:30 PM onwards: Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals (Subject to qualification)
3:30 PM: Saurav Ghosal vs R. Tsukue (JPN) - Men’s Singles Quarterfinal
- October 03, 2023 05:59WHERE TO WATCH INDIANS IN ACTION AT ASIAN GAMES 2023 LIVE?
Sony Sports Network channels— Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 5—will live telecast the following Indian events today. The action will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app.
All these events and more will also be covered on Sportstar’s LIVE blog.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Nepal LIVE score, Asian Games 2023 cricket quarterfinal updates, NEP 23/0(3): Avesh dismisses Sheikh early in 203-run chase
- Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, Hangzhou 2022 October 3 medals tally: Nepal loses Aasif early in 203 chase, Tejaswin leads in decathlon after discus throw
- How Dhoni’s process helped Ancy Sojan land dream silver medal in Asian Games
- Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian to score T20I century
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 3 - LIVE - India 4th with 60 medals, 13 golds; focus on Tejaswin Shankar in decathlon, Annu Rani in javelin throw
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE