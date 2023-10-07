Asian Games 2023 medals tally LIVE updates: October 7- Jyothi wins Gold, Aditi Bronze in Archery; India closes in on 100 medal mark; currently 4th with 97 medals, 23 gold

India is gradually closing in on the 100 mark on the medals tally.
India continues to stay in fourth place with 23 gold, 34 silver and 40 bronze for a total of 97 medals.
The day’s first medal was a bronze to Aditi Gopichand Swami in the Women’s Individual Compound Archery. She beat Indonesia’s Ratih Fadhly in the Bronze Medal match 146-140.
Jyothi sealed gold in the same event with a near-flawless 149-145 win over Chaewon So of South Korea.
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|187
|104
|62
|353
|2
|Japan
|46
|57
|62
|165
|3
|Republic of Korea
|36
|49
|84
|169
|4
|India
|23
|34
|40
|97
|5
|Uzbekistan
|20
|18
|26
|64
|6
|Chinese Taipei
|17
|16
|25
|58
|7
|DPR Korea
|11
|17
|10
|38
|8
|Thailand
|10
|14
|30
|54
|9
|Bahrain
|10
|3
|5
|18
|10
|Kazakhstan
|9
|18
|41
|68
Table last updated on October 7 at 6:45 AM IST.
