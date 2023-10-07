Asian Games 2023 medals tally LIVE updates: October 7- Jyothi wins Gold, Aditi Bronze in Archery; India closes in on 100 medal mark; currently 4th with 97 medals, 23 gold

India is gradually closing in on the 100 mark on the medals tally.

India continues to stay in fourth place with 23 gold, 34 silver and 40 bronze for a total of 97 medals.

The day’s first medal was a bronze to Aditi Gopichand Swami in the Women’s Individual Compound Archery. She beat Indonesia’s Ratih Fadhly in the Bronze Medal match 146-140.

Jyothi sealed gold in the same event with a near-flawless 149-145 win over Chaewon So of South Korea.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People's Republic of China 187 104 62 353 2 Japan 46 57 62 165 3 Republic of Korea 36 49 84 169 4 India 23 34 40 97 5 Uzbekistan 20 18 26 64 6 Chinese Taipei 17 16 25 58 7 DPR Korea 11 17 10 38 8 Thailand 10 14 30 54 9 Bahrain 10 3 5 18 10 Kazakhstan 9 18 41 68

Table last updated on October 7 at 6:45 AM IST.