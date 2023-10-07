MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023 medals tally LIVE updates: October 7- Jyothi wins Gold, Aditi Bronze in Archery; India closes in on 100 medal mark; currently 4th with 97 medals, 23 gold

Asian Games 2023, October 7: India is gradually closing in on the magical 100 mark on the medals tally.

Updated : Oct 07, 2023 06:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam in action.
India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India is gradually closing in on the 100 mark on the medals tally.

India continues to stay in fourth place with 23 gold, 34 silver and 40 bronze for a total of 97 medals.

The day’s first medal was a bronze to Aditi Gopichand Swami in the Women’s Individual Compound Archery. She beat Indonesia’s Ratih Fadhly in the Bronze Medal match 146-140.

Jyothi sealed gold in the same event with a near-flawless 149-145 win over Chaewon So of South Korea.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 187 104 62 353
2 Japan 46 57 62 165
3 Republic of Korea 36 49 84 169
4 India 23 34 40 97
5 Uzbekistan 20 18 26 64
6 Chinese Taipei 17 16 25 58
7 DPR Korea 11 17 10 38
8 Thailand 10 14 30 54
9 Bahrain 10 3 5 18
10 Kazakhstan 9 18 41 68

Table last updated on October 7 at 6:45 AM IST.

