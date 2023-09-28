Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 28 LIVE - India wins gold in men’s 10m air pistol team event, Roshibina clinches Wushu silver

Shooters added yet another medal to India’s cabinet as they clinched gold in men’s 10m Air Pistol team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal accumulated a combined 1734 points to edge past second-placed China, which finished with 1733. Vietnam, meanwhile, finished third with 1730 points to clinch bronze.

Earlier in Wushu, Roshibina Devi clinched silver in women’s 60kg Sanda category after going down 0-2 to China’s Wu Xiaowei in the final, to take India’s medal tally to 23.

This is India’s 24 medal overall at this edition’s Asiad and the fourth gold medal in shooting.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People's Republic of China 79 43 21 143 2 Republic of Korea 19 18 33 70 3 Japan 15 27 24 66 4 Uzbekistan 6 10 12 28 5 India 6 8 10 24 6 Thailand 6 3 8 17 7 Hong Kong, China 5 8 27 8 Indonesia 3 2 714 12 9 Singapore 2 3 4 9 9 Chinese Taipei 2 3 4 9

*Table last updated 8:15am IST.