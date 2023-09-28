Shooters added yet another medal to India’s cabinet as they clinched gold in men’s 10m Air Pistol team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.
HIGHLIGHTS - Men’s 10m air pistol qualification
Asian Games LIVE updates - September 28
Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal accumulated a combined 1734 points to edge past second-placed China, which finished with 1733. Vietnam, meanwhile, finished third with 1730 points to clinch bronze.
Earlier in Wushu, Roshibina Devi clinched silver in women’s 60kg Sanda category after going down 0-2 to China’s Wu Xiaowei in the final, to take India’s medal tally to 23.
This is India’s 24 medal overall at this edition’s Asiad and the fourth gold medal in shooting.
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|People's Republic of China
|79
|43
|21
|143
|2
|Republic of Korea
|19
|18
|33
|70
|3
|Japan
|15
|27
|24
|66
|4
|Uzbekistan
|6
|10
|12
|28
|5
|India
|6
|8
|10
|24
|6
|Thailand
|6
|3
|8
|17
|7
|Hong Kong, China
|5
|8
|27
|8
|Indonesia
|3
|2
|714
|12
|9
|Singapore
|2
|3
|4
|9
|9
|Chinese Taipei
|2
|3
|4
|9
*Table last updated 8:15am IST.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 28 LIVE - India wins gold in men’s 10m air pistol team event, Roshibina clinches Wushu silver
- Asian Games Shooting LIVE score, Hangzhou 2023 updates: India clinches GOLD in Men’s 10m air pistol team event; Arjun, Sarabjot in individual final at 9am IST; Streaming info
- Asian Games 2023: Roshibina Devi wins silver medal in Wushu in 60kg category
- Indian shooters clinch gold in 10m air pistol team event at Asian Games 2023
- MIA 1-2 HOU, Highlights: Houston Dynamo beats Messi-less Inter Miami to win US Open Cup
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE