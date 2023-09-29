Asian Games 2023: Palak, Esha complete historic one-two in women’s 10m air pistol

Palak, 17, headed a thrilling one-two finish for India in the 10m air pistol final on Friday, even as her compatriot Esha Singh clinched her fourth medal in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Palak, who had only started shooting after the Jakarta Asiad, surprised everyone with her calm demeanour, jumping straight to the top of the leaderboard during the final eight. She never lost her place en route to a Games record total of 242.1 in the final.

Esha eventually finished with 239.7, and despite the 2.6-point difference with the winner, she was all smiles while taking off her visor, watching her father Sachin break into a celebratory dance in the stands.

It was after all her fourth medal in the Asian Games, having previously clinched two team medals (silver in 10m air pistol, gold in 25m pistol) and an individual silver in 25m pistol. This happens to be the highest medal haul by an Indian individual in Hangzhou 2022.

Earlier, the side comprising the duo alongside TS Divya, won the team silver, finishing five points behind China with a total of 1731 points.

India’s medal count now goes up to 30 with eight gold, and 11 silver and bronze medals.