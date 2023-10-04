MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Sunil Kumar wins Greco-Roman 87kg bronze

India’s Sunil Kumar won bronze in the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 16:52 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo of India’s Sunil Kumar.
infoIcon

India’s Sunil Kumar won bronze in the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.

Sunil won against Atabek Azisbekov of Kazhakstan 2:1 to ensure victory by points in the bronze medal match.

More to follow...

