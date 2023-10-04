Asian Games 2023: Sunil Kumar wins Greco-Roman 87kg bronze

India’s Sunil Kumar won bronze in the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Wednesday.
Sunil won against Atabek Azisbekov of Kazhakstan 2:1 to ensure victory by points in the bronze medal match.
More to follow...
